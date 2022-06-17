Canelo Alvarez to play in Icons Series in New York - Here's how to buy tickets 

Aside from his blistering punches inside the boxing ring, Canelo Alvarez is also an avid golfer. He picked up golf in May 2019 and has since fallen in love with the sport.

A day after Alvarez defeated Caleb Plant in November, he celebrated by heading to the Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas. After suffering a defeat at the hands of WBA Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol, his first loss since 2013, the Mexican superstar also played golf during his time off.

The Guadalajara native is set to participate in a golf legends tournament called 'Icon' Series alongside other sports icons, such as Pep Guardiola, Michael Phelps, Ben Roethlisberger and Harry Kane. He will be a part of Team ROTW (Rest of the World), which is led by former world No. 1 golfer Ernie Els.

The tournament will be held from June 30 to July 1 at Liberty National Golf Club and will feature fan access.

In a Twitter post, the 31-year-old invited his followers to watch him play at the legends tournament. He likewise gave them instructions on how to get discounted tickets for the affair. He wrote:

"To all the people in New York and New Jersey see you at the @iconsseries at @libnatgolf. Tickets (are) available at http://icons-series.com Use code “Canelo” to unlock 30% off."

Check out Canelo Alvarez's tweet below:

Canelo Alvarez's obsession with golf

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Canelo Alvarez acknowledged that he’s addicted to golf. He even said that the sport makes him "feel calm", much like how boxing eases his mind. He said:

"I love what the game of golf brings to my life. It’s a challenge for me to be a better golfer and better player. Golf makes me feel calm in my personal life, and boxing too."

Alvarez, who lost his title as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world following his loss to Dmitry Bivol, has showcased his talent with the club despite only having picked up the sport three years ago. Last year, he won the Korn Ferry Tour's BMW Charity Pro-Am.

Alvarez will put his Undisputed Super Middleweight Title on the line against his arch-rival Gennadiy Golovkin in September. The two first fought in 2017, a bout that ended in a controversial split decision draw. They competed in a rematch the following year and Canelo won via majority decision.

