"I couldn't afford milk, diapers" - Canelo Alvarez details the hardships of being a father at 17  

Canelo Alvarez never had it easy in life. The 31-year-old had to overcome several obstacles and much turmoil to get to where he is today, and one thing that kept him shining was his sheer will to never give up.

Becoming a father at the early age of 17, Alvarez didn’t have the financial luxury that he enjoys today. Instead, he had to struggle to make ends meet every day.

Having turned his fortune around from that position, Canelo Alvarez revealed the hardships of being a teenage father in the third episode of DAZN’s Canelo Unwrapped. He said:

“There were very complicated moments when I couldn’t afford milk, diapers, or the bus fare to go training. But one way or the another, I would figure it out and push forward.”

Watch a short clip from the episode 3 of Canelo Unwrapped:

Canelo’s ex-partner Karen Beltran gave birth to Emily Cinnamon Alvarez in 2007, and although the couple split ways later, Canelo Alvarez didn’t part himself from his eldest daughter. The pound-for-pound king of boxing doesn’t shy away from performing his role as a father.

He claimed to leave an impact on his children and that he shall inspire them to do great things in life. Touting such a warrior mentality, Alvarez has set an example of becoming a world champion and a self-made millionaire.

His current networth stands at a whopping $140M (approximately) which will see a serious surge after Canelo takes on Dmitry Bivol on May 7 in Las Vegas, Nevada. As of now, the Mexican star is fathering four kids and appears to have a loving family beside him.

Canelo Alvarez has fullfiled his dreams

Coming from poverty and struggles, Canelo has undoubtedly accomplished his goal of becoming a successful boxer. However, his current boxing ride may demand a lot more tests from the Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion.

Canelo Alvarez v Caleb Plant

Despite attaining a legendary record of 57-1-2 in his journey so far, Alvarez is still active. He is also moving across multiple weight classes and plans on becoming a five-weight champion with already having world titles in four divisions.

There's no denying that Canelo has been one of the most successful pugilists of all-time in the sport’s history, and by the time he hangs up his gloves, he may surpass several legends in the list of evergreen GOATs.

