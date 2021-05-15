How many kids does Canelo Alvarez have and how old are they?

Canelo Alvarez is undoubtedly the biggest draw in boxing today. The number one pound-for-pound boxer is not only committed to his craft but is a dedicated family man. Canelo has three children: two girls and a boy.

Alvarez had his first child as a teenager. He was 16 years old when he found out his girlfriend was pregnant. Unlike most teenagers his age, Canelo's instant reaction was to move in with his girlfriend Karen Beltran and face the responsibility head-on.

Canelo's oldest daughter, Emily Cinnamon Alvarez, was born in 2007 and is now 14 years old. Though the couple separated shortly after their daughter's birth, Canelo is actively involved in the child's life.

You can hear Alvarez talk about his experience of becoming a teenage father in his interview with Graham Bensinger below:

Canelo Alvarez has two more children. His next child was a daughter, Maria Fernanda Alvarez, who was born in 2017. She is the daughter of Canelo and Fernanda Gomez and is four years old.

Alvarez's youngest child is his son, Saul Adiel Sepulveda, who was born in 2019. He is the child of Canelo and former girlfriend Nadia Sepulveda, who was also the boxer's business partner. Alvarez's son is now two years old.

Canelo is rumored to have a third daughter named Mia Ener Alvarez with his former girlfriend, Valeria Quiroz. However, the boxer has never confirmed this news.

As seen in the Graham Bensinger interview, which was released on April 28, 2021, ahead of his fight with Billy Joe Saunders, Canelo states he has three children.

Who is Canelo Alvarez fighting next?

Following his emphatic win over Britain's Billy Joe Saunders, Canelo is yet to confirm who he will face next. With the win over Saunders, the Mexican officially holds three of the four major super middleweight titles. He snatched the WBO title from Saunders via TKO.

Following the win, Alvarez called out IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant. This is the last of the four belts left for Canelo to unify the championship.

"I'm coming, my friend!"



"I'm coming, my friend!"

Canelo has his sights set on Caleb Plant

