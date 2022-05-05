“It’s fine to dream for something” - Canelo Alvarez thinks Jake Paul isn't being delusional

Canelo Alvarez doesn’t think Jake Paul was being delusional when he said he could beat the Mexican superstar in two years.

Despite engaging the YouTuber-turned-boxer in a heated exchange, ‘Cinnamon’ instead showed appreciation for the optimism and self-belief of the neophyte boxer.

This comes after Eddie Hearn, Canelo’s promoter, said that Paul was “so deluded” for believing he could defeat the biggest star in present day boxing in just a couple of years.

When asked if the ‘The Problem Child’ was being crazy for saying such things, Canelo said:

“He's not crazy. It's fine dreaming for something. You need to put goals in your mind, in your dreams. It's okay.”

Watch Canelo Alvarez’ full reaction here:

Paul began his boxing career in 2018 and has come a long way since then. He has also talked about wanting to fight 'Cinnamon' on multiple occasions.

But Canelo thinks the flamboyant boxer still has a long way to go before they can face each other in the squared circle. He added:

“Maybe (in) two years like he's saying. Maybe two (in) years we can talk. In two years we’ll see… I hope he improves more and do a really good job.”

Canelo Alvarez thinks Jake Paul is good for boxing

Many have raised eyebrows at Jake Paul's foray into boxing. Some even believe that a YouTube celebrity competing inside the ring is a mockery of the sport. But Canelo doesn’t think so.

When asked if Paul’s presence is good for the sport, the 31-year-old Mexican star responded in the affirmative. He said the attention that the YouTube star attracts goes a long way for boxing:

“Definitely his good for boxing. He brings more fans, everything's good, everything's fine.”

Paul now has a 5-0 win-loss record as a boxer. This includes knockout wins over former MMA fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Watch Paul's knockout on Woodley here:

The 25-year-old is set to return to the ring on August 13, 2022. As for his opponent, a whole list of fighters are thought to be in consideration. This includes Tommy Fury, UFC legend Michael Bisping and even former boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

