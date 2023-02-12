Canelo Alvarez reportedly returning in May for homecoming world title defense in Mexico, opponent revealed

-Canelo Alvarez was last seen in action back in September 2022 against his long-time rival Gennadiy Golovkin. The undisputed super-middleweight champion went up against the Kazakh for the third time in his career and put an end to his rivalry in a dominating fashion.

Since then, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding his return to the squared circle. At one point it looked like Alvarez would fight Dmitry Bivol again in an attempt to avenge his loss, however, the Mexican looks set to fight in the super-middleweight division upon his return.

According to Mike Coppinger, Canelo Alvarez is inching closer to finalizing a fight for May 6 in Mexico against John Ryder. It is worth noting that the Mexican has wanted to do a homecoming fight for several years now. Having fought across the world, this will be his first fight back in Mexico since 2011:

"Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder is reportedly now being finalised for May 6th and it’s claimed the fight is expected to be a homecoming defence of Canelo’s undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO super-middleweight world titles in Jalisco, Mexico."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder is reportedly now being finalised for May 6th and it's claimed the fight is expected to be a homecoming defence of Canelo's undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO super-middleweight world titles in Jalisco, Mexico. [According to @MikeCoppinger]

Canelo Alvarez predicts Garcia vs. Davis and Plant vs. Benavidez

Alvarez recently gave his thoughts on two upcoming high-profile matchups. The upcoming Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis and Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez have been two of the most talked about boxing bouts over the past few months.

While Caleb Plant and David Benavidez are set to enter the boxing ring on March 25th, the fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis has not been officially announced yet, however, the fight will most likely happen in April.

Speaking about the same during an interview with Inside Fighting, Canelo Alvarez gave his predictions for the fights. While suggesting that Gervonta Davis will most likely walk away with a victory against Ryan Garcia, he said:

"I think Tank has more experience, more things to use, his boxing skills. I think Tank, but it's going to be a good fight."

Alvarez further gave his thoughts on David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant and said:

"I think Benavidez [will defeat Plant]. Because he's stronger, so. I think Benavidez."

Watch the interview below:

