"I'll fight anybody I don't care" - Canelo Alvarez responds to rumors of him not wanting to fight Mexicans after win over Gennadiy Golovkin

Canelo Alvarez has responded to rumors of him not wanting to fight Mexican fighters.

Ahead of his trilogy fight against Gennadiy Golovkin at the T-Mobile Arena, there were allegations against Alvarez saying he did not want to fight Mexican fighters. Following his win over the Russian on Saturday (September 17), he addressed these allegations during a post-fight press conference.

The media kept probing and asking the same question again and Alvarez got a little agitated and said:

"Guys, always I say this, you show that video and put whatever you want. When I say I don't wanna fight Mexican, it's because I represent Mexico and that's why. But I don't care, I'll fight anybody, and I fight my entire life anybody. What do you think I don't wanna fight with one Mexico, Benavidez."

He added:

"But look, I hear his dad talking a lot of s**t. Look (at) his accomplish, nothing, one single champion Anthony Direll. Please don't disrespect myself, please guys."

Canelo vs. David Benavidez is a fight that the fans, as well as Mike Tyson, have been asking for. Tyson calls Benavidez the 'Mexican Monster' and believes he will give Alvarez a run for his money.

However, the Undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion is looking to further his legacy. 'El Bandera Roja' has nothing to offer according to Saul Alvarez.

Take a look at the interview:

Canelo Alvarez is very confident he can beat Dmitry Bivol following his win over 'GGG'

Canelo Alvarez believes he can beat Dmitry Bivol if he were to fight the Russian again.

The Mexican is fresh off a dominant win against Gennadiy Golovkin. In his interview inside the ring, he stated that he will fight Bivol again and beat him. Alvarez has already fought the Russian before and was dominated for almost all 12 rounds.

Although the fight was supposed to be tough for the Mexican, Bivol did not let him dish out any punishment whatsoever. Many started questioning the Undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion's abilities after that loss. In a recent interview, he revealed what would happen if he fought the Russian again:

"No, I can win that fight, no problem. But he needs to take care of business with Ramirez. I want Ramirez to win, I wish Ramirez wins, but we'll see."

Canelo Alvarez defended his Undisputed Super-Middleweight title again. He has now set his eyes back on the Light-Heavyweight division and Dmitry Bivol's WBA title. The Mexican will look to challenge the winner of Bivol vs. Ramirez.

Take a look at the entire video:

