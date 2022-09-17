“By the time this game actually comes out he will be grey haired” - ESBC gets ridiculed after releasing Canelo Alvarez’s updated game model ahead of Canelo vs. GGG 3

Canelo Alvarez seems prepared to resurrect himself from his second career loss by beating Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 40-year-old Kazakh will be fighting for the first time at super middleweight, where he will be challenging Alvarez for the undisputed title.

The mega-fight has already created a buzz in the combat community, with ESBC delivering its own efforts into the mix. The boxing video game project released Canelo Alvarez’s updated game model just hours before Canelo vs. GGG 3. ESBC’s official social media handle tweeted:

“Here’s a look at Canelo’s updated game model before he goes head-to-head with GGG for the third time in #CaneloGGG3”

eSportsBoxingClub @ESBCGame Here's a look at @Canelo 's updated game model before he goes head-to-head with GGG for the third time in #CaneloGGG3 ! 🥊 Here's a look at @Canelo's updated game model before he goes head-to-head with GGG for the third time in #CaneloGGG3! 🥊 https://t.co/VrSTIKCvWp

The Mexican boxer’s attire appeared to be the one he wore against Billy Joe Saunders. Meanwhile, ESBC put up a bearded look for Alvarez but the boxer hasn’t been donning that in his last few fights. Fans didn’t seem very impressed with the effort, especially when ESBC is yet to confirm its official release date.

The boxing video game has been in the works for some time. However, it is still not accessible to fans with no official release date.

Check out the fan reactions to the game model below:

code @CodeDontCare @ESBCGame @Canelo Might aswell give him grey hair cos that's what he will look like BY THE TIME THIS GAME ACTUALLY COMES OUT @ESBCGame @Canelo Might aswell give him grey hair cos that's what he will look like BY THE TIME THIS GAME ACTUALLY COMES OUT

Jonathan @Jonatha75749036 @ESBCGame @Canelo Release the game! This will be my response for all tweets that I see about this game! @ESBCGame @Canelo Release the game! This will be my response for all tweets that I see about this game!

Chris Murphy @chrismurph1985 @ESBCGame @Canelo By the time this game actually comes out he will be grey haired with a Zimmer frame @ESBCGame @Canelo By the time this game actually comes out he will be grey haired with a Zimmer frame

WarWizard @MKfighter19 @ESBCGame @Canelo They are gonna fight for a 6th time before this comes out. @ESBCGame @Canelo They are gonna fight for a 6th time before this comes out.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3: Time, date, how to watch, and full fight card

The Matchroom Boxing event will have eight fights in total with two world title matchups in the co-main and main events. The fight will go down in a few hours on September 17 in the USA and September 18 in the UK. The scheduled timings of the fights can change depending on the length of the undercard.

Time: 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT / 1 AM BST

Main event ring walks (approx): 11 PM ET / 8 PM PT / 4 PM BST

How to watch: The event will be available on DAZN pay-per-view in 200 countries. Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 will cost $85 to the new DAZN subscriber, while existing subscribers can get it at $65. New subscribers will be entitled to a one-month free membership alongside the $85 fee for the fights. After the first month, DAZN will cost $20/month.

Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 official fight trailer below:

Here’s a look at the full fight card:

Canelo Alvarez (C) vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 for the Undisputed Super Middleweight title

Jesse Rodriguez (C) vs. Israel Gonzalez for the WBC Super Flyweight title

Ali Akhmedov vs. Gabriel Rosado (Super Middleweight)

Austin Williams vs. Kieron Conway (Middleweight)

Diego Pacheco vs. Enrique Collazo (Super Middleweight)

Marc Castro vs. Kevin Mendoza (Lightweight)

Aaron Apone vs. Fernando Molina (Super Lightweight)

Anthony Herrera vs. Delvin McKinley (Super Flyweight)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far