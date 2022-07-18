"A lot of people lose" - Canelo Alvarez voices how he is different from other fighters

Multiple division boxing champion Canelo Alvarez appears to be in a very optimistic state of mind ahead of his trilogy fight with Gennadiy Golovkin. Releasing some footage from his media interactions ahead of the highly anticipated September contest, Alvarez has made it clear that his ambition is to snap out of his loss against Dmitry Bivol with a big win over rival Golovkin in their September clash.

Dmitry Bivol stopped Canelo’s 175-pound conquest when he outpointed him back in May. Alvarez explained that the loss has recharged his goal to be considered an all-time great. When asked about his loss, here's what he said:

“It is very important for me to get back. A lot of people lose and take like a year or two years to come back. I have a strong mind, I am in boxing because I want to one of the best fighters out there in the history of boxing.”

Bivol broke Canelo Alvarez’s 16-fight unbeaten streak, a time during which he felt little resistance. The outcome of the fight also saw the Mexican fighter move down from the top of the pound-for-pound list to No.4.

Can Canelo Alvarez redefine his legacy with the 'GGG' trilogy?

Interestingly, Canelo Alvarez's only roadblock during his 16-fight streak was when he first took on middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin back in 2017. The first fight was a back-and-forth bout that led to a split decision draw and the second interaction between the two fighters was set a year down the line. Alvarez then moved past 'GGG' with a controversial majority decision win in 2018.

Since then, he has strongly etched his name at the top of the sport with world class performances. In his most recent win at super-middleweight, some would say that he looked almost unbeatable during his fights with Caleb Plant and Billy Joe Saunders. Both boxers lost their unbeaten records during Alvarez’s conquest of super-middleweight supremacy.

Canelo Alvarez has always been known for his focus on building a strong legacy in the sport. The Mexican fighter turned professional as a teenager and secured a world title by the time he turned 20. Since then, he has had a very quick rise to the top and is regarded as one of the greatest counter-punchers in the sport. During the build-up to the 'GGG' trilogy fight, Alvarez has been emphasizing how building a legacy is central to his career in the squared circle. The 31 year old told Bleacher Report recently:

"I love boxing. And I want to accomplish all the things I can in boxing. The best things—fight the best, fight all the champions, different weight classes. For me, my legacy is important.”

The stakes are high for this one. While the fight sets 'GGG' up for retirement according to him, an impressive showing here would also uplift Canelo’s positioning back up to the top.

