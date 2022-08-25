Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin 3 afterparty: Venue, price, and how to enter the party 

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 is less than a month away. The most highly awaited trilogy of the year is finally upon us. After two close fights, the pair are looking to settle their rivalry inside the ring with one last fight for all the marbles. Despite winning both their first and second fights, Alvarez was forced to consider a trilogy bout since their fights were so closely contested.

The fight will take place on September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the location of their previous two fights. The Mexican also announced that he would be hosting a lavish after-party at a luxurious hotel in Sin City. Regardless of whether he wins or loses, the undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion will host an after-party at the Resorts World Las Vegas hotel.

He officially announced it on Instagram:

"Get ready for another unforgettable night at #ZoukNightclub on Saturday, September 17 for @canelo’s Official Fight After Party Ticket and table link in story"

The event will be headlined by Travis Scott at the Zouk nightclub. Fans in the comments section were excited to see that they could also be a part of the Mexican's post-fight celebrations. Canelo Alvarez will be looking to defend his super-middleweight title against one of the toughest opponents of his career. Golovkin has proven a worthy for in every round of each fight so far.

However, 'GGG' has not fought in a while, and is fresh off a tough win against Ryoto Murata. Canelo, on the other hand, is fresh off a loss against Dmitry Bivol and will want to go back to winning ways.

Take a look at the post below:

How to buy tickets for Travis Scott and Canelo Alvarez's after-party at Zouk nightclub.

Travis Scott is set to headline the after-party for Canelo Alvarez on September 17 following his fight against Gennadiy Golovkin. The event will take place at the Zouk nightclub inside the Resorts World Las Vegas hotel. Tickets to the event are open to the public. The cheapest ticket starts at $75 and goes up to $27,500. The cheapest ticket for men starts at $125.

Just the admission tickets cap out at $250 dollars for the male VIP entrance. The admission to the dance floor starts at $7,000, with the main dance floor being priced at $27,500. With two superstars such as Canelo Alvarez and Travis Scott in the building, the prices are bound to soar. Here's the link to the tickets:

https://zoukgrouplv.com/event/EVE50511500020220917/travis-scott/

