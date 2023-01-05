Canelo Álvarez wants Dmitry Bivol rematch; Eddie Hearn reveals preferred weight class

In a recent interview on The DAZN Boxing Show, Canelo Álvarez's promoter revealed that the Mexican fighter would like to avenge his loss to Dmitry Bivol.

“Eddy Reynoso [Álvarez’s coach] has made it very clear to me. He wants the rematch with Dmitry Bivol. The discussion really is, does that take place at 168 or 175?”

The undefeated Russian fighter Dmitry Bivol outboxed Álvarez to a unanimous decision victory in May of 2022 to defend his WBA Light Heavyweight Championship belt. Since then, the Guadalajara-born fighter has defeated Gennady Golovkin by unanimous decision to retain his titles at super middleweight. The Mexican has since stated that he would like to face Bivol once again at 175 lbs to avenge his loss under the same conditions to leave no doubt in his redemption.

Eddie Hearn also claimed in his interview that Bivol is all about his legacy and would prefer to move down to the super-middleweight category to face Álvarez at 168 lbs for his undisputed titles.

“I feel like Canelo vs Bivol at 168 [pounds], would enable Bivol to try and become Undisputed at 168 pounds. If he [Bivol] was to be triumphant, he could move and fight Beterbiev at 175, if he was to lose he could still fight Beterbiev for the undisputed titles at 175.”

Watch the full interview below:

Canelo Álvarez Vs. Dmitry Bivol

The multiweight champion boxer is known for pushing the boundary when it comes to boxing, constantly changing weight classes to acquire more titles and add to his illustrious resume in the ring. This time, however, the conquest seemed far too great.

Canelo Alvarez v Caleb Plant

Canelo Álvarez moved up to 175 lbs to face the undefeated Russian WBA light heavyweight champion, Dmitry Bivol, to launch his campaign of becoming undisputed in the light-heavyweight category. The fight took place on May 7, 2022, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol

The Russian fighter walked towards the Mexican champion with a high guard in the early rounds, taking some of his best shots and was seemingly unfazed. Sensing Álvarez’s exhaustion in the pocket, Bivol landed some strong combinations of his own. The WBA light heavyweight champion’s jab proved instrumental as the fight went on, keeping Álvarez at bay and setting up important shots that took a toll on the Mexican over time. Bivol’s disciplined approach of landing shots periodically and moving away to avoid getting caught by Álvarez landed him a convincing unanimous decision win (115-113, 115-113, 115-113).

Watch the fight highlights below:

