The Group Chairman of Matchroom Sports, Eddie Hearn, discussed Anthony Joshua’s possible options on the ’Hearn Unleashed' segment in the latest episode of ‘The DAZN Boxing Show’.

“He’ll (AJ) will pretty much be ready to go with an announcement in the next week. We pretty much know his date, We’re down to three or four opponents that we’re talking to. Obviously there’s rumors around his training team, there’ll be a full announcement soon from Anthony Joshua on that. But he’s in a great place and ready to start camp”.

When asked how AJ selects his opponents, the promoter said he 'couldn’t offer him a fight that he would turn down' suggesting that the former Olympic gold medalist is open to fighting anybody in the heavyweight division. Hearn emphasized that the plan is to “rebuild him (AJ) back into the heavyweight world champion” as they move forward in 2023.

Andy Ruiz Jr v Anthony Joshua 2 - Clash on the Dunes, IBF, WBA, WBO & IBO World Heavyweight Title Fight

Hearn laid down a tentative plan for AJ in 2023 during the interview, which includes returning against a top 15 heavyweight this year, followed by a potential rematch with Dillian Whyte in the summer, and a blockbuster finale to end the year against either Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury. He said:

“The smart plan is that he wants to return against a top 15 guy. A credible fight and then move forward in the summer with probably Dillian Whyte. And then move forward with, I guess, Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury. A mega fight in the autumn of 2023”

The British promoter claims the British heavyweight will fight three times this year. Furthermore that ‘AJ’ is 'excited' and in a 'great place mentally' and will return in the first week of April tentatively.

Rebuilding Anthony Joshua

The Watford-born boxing superstar has consistently been one of the biggest names in the sport, known for his fierce knockout power and movie star level charisma since he burst onto the professional boxing scene in 2013.

Andy Ruiz Jr v Anthony Joshua 2 - Clash on the Dunes, IBF, WBA, WBO & IBO World Heavyweight Title Fight

However, the two recent back-to-back losses against the undefeated Oleksandr Usyk have revealed his weaknesses and many fans have questioned whether AJ can regain the crown of the heavyweight champion of the world once again.

Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua 2 - Rage on the Red Sea World Heavyweight Title Fight

The WBC Title is in the possession of Tyson Fury, while every other heavyweight title in pro boxing is held by his last opponent Oleksandr Usyk.

The two undefeated heavyweights are speculated to face off this year for the undisputed title, if AJ can pull off an upset against the winner of the bout that would complete his redemption arc and return him to his former glory. The fighter’s promoter has not ruled out a fight against Fury, in another quote from the interview he said:

“I truly believe either wilder or fury is nailed on for 2023”.

