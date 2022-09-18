"My heart says GGG, my head says Canelo" - Triple H and Roman Reigns back Canelo Alvarez to defeat Gennadiy Golovkin 

Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin have loyal fan bases all over the world. While the two are on a trilogy-collision course, they have reasons to remain optimistic about winning the showdown. Golovkin’s 40 years under the sun aren't an advantage, but the Kazakh star is fresh off a TKO win against Ryota Murata.

Meanwhile, 32-year-old Alvarez is returning after his second ever career defeat against Dmitry Bivol. However, that hasn't shunned the Mexican boxer’s star power, especially in the WWE community. Ahead of Canelo vs. GGG 3, WWE stars- Triple H and Roman Reigns connected with the media and shed their views on the undisputed super middleweight clash. HHH said:

“It’s a tough one for me...Canelo over the years has just improved right every single year, I feel like that you see him, the improvement level is intense. Triple G on the other side, is probably where he wants to be. Age-wise in his career, he is slowing down. His last performance didn’t seem that way to me but it catches up with everybody.”

He added:

"My heart says GGG, my head says Canelo."

Roman Reigns didn't even give Golovkin a chance and showered all his support on Alvarez.

Canelo is in his prime years and has been a menace in the super middleweight division. Before losing to Bivol, Alvarez conquered the 168 lbs division by beating three undefeated champions and a mandatory defense. His first title defense as the undisputed champion will now happen against one of the most prolific punchers of the era in Golovkin.

Canelo vs GGG 3: How to watch the fight live?

The undisputed super middleweight title fight is available live on the DAZN Pay-per-view. The undercard fights have already begun. The event will cost $85 to new DAZN subscribers while existing subscribers can watch the card for $65. New subscribers will be entitled to a one-month free membership alongside the $85 fee for the fights. After the first month, DAZN will cost $20 per month.

Watch the official fight trailer below:

In the UK, new subscribers can get access to the fight at £17.98, while existing subscribers can watch the event at £9.99. Indian fans can get access to the Matchroom Boxing event at Rs. 69 on DAZN.

The main card will begin at 5 PM PT in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the main event ring walk is expected to begin at 8 PM PT. However, the timings can change depending on the length of the other fights.

