"He played Ali I can't even play Floyd Mayweather"- Chris Rock responds to Will Smith's apology months after getting slapped at the Oscars

Comedian Chris Rock has finally responded to actor Will Smith's apology months after he was slapped at the Oscars earlier this year.

This year's Oscars saw arguably the most infamous incident in its history when Will Smith proceeded to slap Chris Rock on stage. The comedian, who was hosting the show, joked about Smith's wife's baldness due to alopecia, which wasn't well digested by the 'King Richard' star.

Smith went on to release an apology video as well. However, it looks like Chris Rock isn't ready to forgive the American movie star yet. As reported by Deadline, the comedian recently brought up the incident during one of his shows in London. While talking about the slap, he said:

"Yes, that shit hurt. He played Ali. I can’t even play Floyd Mayweather.”

It is worth noting that Will Smith played the role of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali in a 2001 film titled, 'Ali'. Chris Rock further went on to address the apology video made by Smith during his set and stated:

"F*ck your hostage video.”

What did Will Smith say in his apology video?

As mentioned earlier, Smith released an apology video for his actions at the Oscars. He posted the video in July after his requests for wanting to talk were turned down by Chris Rock.

Smith acknowledged that his behavior was not acceptable and suggested that he would be there whenever Rock is ready to talk. The Aladdin star stated:

“So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

Upon being asked why he didn’t apologize to Chris Rock at the event, Smith said that he wasn't in his senses at that point. The American movie star added that he wanted to apologize to Rock’s mother as well after he saw one of her interviews. He said:

“So I want to apologize to Chris’s mother; I want to apologize to Chris’s family, specifically Tony Rock [Chris’s younger brother]. We had a great relationship. Tony Rock was a man. This is probably irreplaceable.”

Watch Smith's apology video below:

