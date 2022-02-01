"Sparring like a 21-year-old"- Claressa Shields believes Floyd Mayweather can still trouble guys in the ring 

Claressa Shields has revealed Floyd Mayweather still spars like a younger man. Mayweather is widely regarded as one of the best boxers to have stepped foot in the squared circle. Even though 'Money' is 44 years old now, his skill set is still as sharp as ever.

So much so that Claressa Shields believes he can still do whatever he wants in the ring and trouble current fighters in the 147/154lbs division. Shields was in Las Vegas recently to train for her upcoming fight against Ema Kozin.

Interestingly, the GWOAT also linked up with Floyd Mayweather to train and saw him spar as well. Speaking about what it was like seeing him spar, she said:

"Floyd's in great shape. He was sparring a 21-year-old, he wasn't even always taking breaks between rounds. He can still do whatever he wants inside that ring. He'd give all those guys problems at 147/154lbs."

Floyd Mayweather is eyeing a return to the boxing ring in February for a special exhibition bout. It remains to be seen who his opponent will be, however YouTuber MoneyKicks has emerged as the front runner to be his opponent.

Claressa Shields claims she is not overlooking Ema Kozin

'The Wolf' is set to take on Ema Kozin to defend her WBC, WBA, IBF and The Ring Middleweight Championships on February 5th. A win against Kozin is set to pave a path for Shields to take on Savannah Marshall in an undisputed title bout.

Ahead of her fight against Kozin, Claressa Shields has been questioned about her focus on the fight. Although it has been suggested that 'The Wolf' might be overlooking her upcoming challenge, Shields has made it known she is focused on Ema Kozin.

During a recently hosted virtual press-conference, Shields was asked whether she was looking past Ema Kozin. She said:

"I focus strictly on who is in front of me and who has earned the right to get inside the ring with me. Ema Kozin is my mandatory so I have lot of respect for her and I have trained very, very hard for this camp."

Watch the full virtual press-conference below:

Edited by John Cunningham