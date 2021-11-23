Claressa Shields believes a potential Canelo Alvarez vs. Anthony Joshua fight would be the biggest PPV in boxing history

Claressa Shields recently took to Twitter to share her opinion on a potential bout between Canelo Alvarez and Anthony Joshua.

The multi-weight boxing world champion believes a fight between Alvarez and Joshua would be the biggest pay-per-view event the sport of boxing could have. Shields excitedly wrote:

“Biggest PPV in the world of boxing would be if @Canelo moved all the way to heavyweight to fight @anthonyjoshua. I'm not saying it's going to happen but IF it did. Boom."

Claressa Gwoat Shields @Claressashields Biggest PPV in the world of boxing would be if @Canelo moved all the way to heavyweight to fight @anthonyjoshua 👁👁 I’m not saying it’s going to happen but IF It did. Boom 💥 Biggest PPV in the world of boxing would be if @Canelo moved all the way to heavyweight to fight @anthonyjoshua 👁👁 I’m not saying it’s going to happen but IF It did. Boom 💥

Alvarez is currently fighting in the super-middleweight division, where he has won his last four fights. His most recent outing versus Caleb Plant made history as he became the first undisputed super-middleweight champion.

Anthony Joshua, meanwhile, has made a name for himself on the heavyweight circuit. He boasts a record of 24-2, which includes 22 knockouts.

As 'T-Rex' mentioned, a fight between the pair is very unlikely because it would mean Alvarez would have to move up three weight classes. It's a feat that has not been accomplished since former super-middleweight champ Roy Jones Jr. beat John Ruiz by unanimous decision in a 2003 heavyweight contest.

Claressa Shields offered Jake Paul $100,000 for a 'Battle Of The Sexes' sparring match.

The beef between Jake Paul and Claressa Shields has been ongoing since the latter stated she would never fight on the undercard of an event headlined by the YouTube star.

Shields also insinuated that there was a "no knockout clause" in Jake Paul's fight against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, a claim that angered Paul and his team. 'The Problem Child' was quick to call Shields, along with Dillon Danis, a loser for trying to "make sh*t up" during a press conference.

Now some new fuel has been added to the flame. Claressa Shields has offered Jake Paul $100,000 to spar with her. The offer comes ahead of a fight between Paul and Tyson Fury's younger half-brother Tommy.

BoxingScene.com @boxingscene Battle Of The Sexes: Claressa Shields Offers 'Pathetic' Jake Paul $100,000 For Sparring Match dlvr.it/SCw7HN Battle Of The Sexes: Claressa Shields Offers 'Pathetic' Jake Paul $100,000 For Sparring Match dlvr.it/SCw7HN https://t.co/Qe0jWJQNGl

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Jake Paul is not a seasoned boxer. He only has four wins on his record, three of which came via knockouts. Claressa Shields, on the other hand, is a multi-division champion and is regarded as the greatest female boxer of all time.

Edited by Harvey Leonard