Comedian Russell Peters picks similarities between Gervonta Davis and Canelo Alvarez 

Gervonta Davis takes huge inspiration from the undisputed super-middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez. Davis has compared himself to the Mexican star several times in the past, billing himself as the “Canelo Alvarez of 135”.

Meanwhile, his recent win over Rolando Romero, which came in the wake of Alvarez's loss to Bivol, has made comedian Russell Peters compare both the world champions. Peters recently attended a charity event hosted by Mike Tyson, where he was interviewed by EsNews. Being a longtime boxing fan, the celebrity comedian shared his views on ‘Tank’:

“Deontay Wilder was a banger but he couldn’t box. But Canelo came in as a boxer, couldn’t box, and then what did Canelo do? Every fight improved, improved. To learn how to slip, move, box, and punch - that's exactly what Gervonta did and Gervonta has now become a boxer, puncher.”

Russell Peters didn’t stop there. He expressed his affirmation of Gervonta Davis’ chances of beating Devin Haney in a potential fight. Peters also called Davis "a young Mike Tyson."

Gervonta Davis is one of the top prospects in the lightweight division. He is already a three-weight champion, touting an undefeated record of 27-0. ‘Tank’ has earned 25 of those wins via KO. He has also found his spot amongst the modern pay-per-view stars of boxing.

After his successful title defense against 'Rolly', Davis can aim for a potentially undisputed title fight. He can also explore some other weight classes. As for the comparisons with Canelo Alvarez, Davis still has a long path to walk.

Watch Russell Peters' interview with EsNews below:

Gervonta Davis and Canelo Alvarez are still poles apart

Akin to Alvarez, Gervonta Davis has also been pretty active as he is still in his early years of boxing. It will be interesting to see whether he retains the same energy after over a decade in the game, which Canelo Alvarez has done.

In a career of over 55-plus fights, Alvarez has been a four-weight champion, losing only twice. His recent defeat against Dmitry Bivol has garnered a lot of criticism on the Mexican prodigy. Nevertheless, Alvarez is back in the news again.

He will return to the 168lbs division in September to fight Gennadiy Golovkin in a trilogy. There’s no denying that Canelo has fought champions on his way to the top. Davis needs to do the same, which might take a few more years to achieve.

Watch Canelo's best moments below:

