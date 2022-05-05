"Bloody right I'm swinging" - Conor Benn slams Carl Froch over critical comments

In an interview with iFL TV, Conor Benn had some choice words for Carl Froch.

Froch recently made some comments about Benn's fighting style. In a short interview with Pro Boxing Fans, Carl Froch stated that he felt Benn wasn't ready for big fighters yet, and should return to the British and European level to gain more experience.

Watch Froch's comments here:

Conor Benn took offense to the critiques and stated:

"Just because it ain't your gameplan doesn't mean I'm reckless or wild. I'm going to go in there and I'm going to set the pace."

Conor has never shied away from throwing haymakers out of the first-round bell. He shared that it is a part of his gameplan and helps him set the tone for the rest of the fight.

He went on to say that the first round is the first impression, and he feels the need to make a big statement to let his opponents know that they're in for a rough night:

"Bloody right, I'm swingng. I want him to know he's in for a really hard night's work, and think, 'Sh*t, what have I got myself into?'"

Seeing as he has a 21-0 record, with 14 of those wins coming by way of KO, it seems his strategy of pushing the pace has been working for him.

Benn shared this post on Instagram of still-shots from some of his fights:

Conor Benn claims his fights look exactly as he plans for them to

When discussing his matches with iFL TV, Conor Benn stated that the way they turn out are just how he wants:

"When I tell people I plan on these fights looking exactly like the fights they are, that's what I mean. It's making them look like that."

He stated that other fighters who complain they had a bad performance against someone because they aren't as skilled make excuses. When discussing his strong starts to fights, Benn recalled predictions he has made in the past in which he stated he wouldn't be surprised if he knocked them out in the first round.

Catch Benn's full interview here:

Edited by John Cunningham