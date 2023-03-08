Conor Benn says fans on a "witch hunt" sent racist comments to his son after false positive drug test

Conor Benn has continued to shed light on how he dealt with fan reactions to his positive test.

'The Destroyer' has been on the sidelines since his canceled fight with Chris Eubank Jr. last October. Just days out from the massive British clash, Benn tested positive for Clomifene. The drug is normally used to help with infertility in women, but can be used to mask steroid usage in men.

In the months following the positive test, the welterweight prospect pleaded his innocence. Late last week, that effort paid off as Benn was cleared by the WBC to return to their rankings. However, he does remain under suspension in the U.K. thanks to his feud with the BBBoC.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside 44-year-old Manny Pacquiao is considering coming out of retirement to fight Conor Benn, according to a tweet by his advisor Sean Gibbons 44-year-old Manny Pacquiao is considering coming out of retirement to fight Conor Benn, according to a tweet by his advisor Sean Gibbons 👀 https://t.co/ZFz1121b4A

Nonetheless, Conor Benn is planning on resuming his career soon. The welterweight has recently been linked to a potential fight with the legendary Manny Pacquiao. Ahead of a possible fight with 'PacMan', Benn spoke to Piers Morgan regarding his doping scandal.

In the interview, Benn revealed the messages he received from fans following the test failure.

“I was having night terrors and panic attacks. I was really struggling, in a really bad way and I was coping terribly with it. It’s still hard for me and I still can’t believe I’m in this situation. [on social media] People have told me to kill myself and sent racist comments to my son. It has been brutal, it feels like a witch hunt and I’ve never seen anything quite like this before."

Conor Benn rejects WBC explanation for positive test

Conor Benn has been cleared by the WBC but he's still not happy with them.

The council cleared 'The Destroyer' late last month of a positive test. They released a public statement stating that Benn's positive tests were due to an overconsumption of eggs.

At the time, the Brit stated that he was thankful for the WBC's clearance, but planned to discuss the statement with his lawyers. A few weeks on from those comments, Conor Benn has explained his confusion at the statement.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, the welterweight stated that he wasn't buying the eggs explanation.

"I don’t accept that [eggs]... But I’m not willing to accept it because the 270-page report that my legal team sent over to them had nothing to do with eggs. It had everything to do with my test testing negative three times and nine days later testing positive.”

