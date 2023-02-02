Conor Benn set to return to WBC rankings despite recent drug test failures

Conor Benn will be returning to the WBC rankings despite his recent drug test failure.

'The Destroyer' has been out of action since his knockout win over Chris van Heerden last April. That victory was supposed to propel the young prospect to a catchweight matchup with Chris Eubank Jr. Sadly, it didn't happen.

During fight week for their scheduled October 2021, Benn tested positive for Clomifene. The drug is used in combat sports as an estrogen blocker after the end of a steroid cycle. It's also the same drug Jon Jones tested positive for in 2016 prior to UFC 200.

Since his positive test, Conor Benn has been confident that he will clear his name. According to a report from Sportsmail, he's done exactly that for the WBC. The prospect is expected to return to the rankings after the council was sent a 270-page dossier stating his innocence.

In the report, Benn and his team stated that his positive test was derived from accidental consumption. While this will clear him to return to the rankings of the WBC, he's also yet to be cleared by the British Boxing Board of Control.

Conor Benn blasts British Boxing Board of Control

While Conor Benn won't be able to fight in the U.K. anytime soon, he's fine with that.

Given that 'The Destroyer' has been cleared by the WBC, he's able to resume his career immediately. Eddie Hearn has hinted that Benn could meet Gervonta Davis later this year, and a clash with Chris Eubank Jr. is still on the table.

One thing is for sure, wherever Conor Benn fights next, it won't be sanctioned by the British Boxing Board of Control. The council currently oversees the majority of the fights in the U.K., with only a few other select options. It's worth noting that they've already stated that Benn likely won't be cleared to return anytime soon.

Robert Smith updating on the BBBofC/UKAD's Conor Benn investigation: "The information we require, we haven't received. For whatever reason Mr Benn's legal team have decided. They've sent a [270-page] document to the WBC, we have not seen that."

Nonetheless, it seems that the British prospect will take his chances. In an interview with SunSport last October, Benn blasted the British Boxing Board of Control and stated he would never fight under them again.

"I won’t be boxing under the British Board ever again. I will not box for them ever again. The way they have gone about this. The way they knew about this. They could have pulled the fight. I’ve given my licence back. I won’t be boxing for them ever again. As far as I’m concerned the board can do one. I’ve got nothing to hide, but as far as I’m concerned they’ve got it in for me.”

