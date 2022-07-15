Who is reality TV star-turned-boxer Cory Wharton?

Cory Wharton is a reality TV star who plans to make his boxing debut later this month.

The 31-year-old has made his name in the entertainment industry by appearing on a variety of different television shows. Wharton has starred in several reality television series and began his career back in 2014.

Wharton first appeared on the MTV show, The Real World, for a single season. Following that stint, he made a bigger name for himself on The Challenge. The athletics-based show was a natural fit for the 31-year-old, and he showcased his skills on a variety of occasions.

Following that stint on The Challenge, Wharton then appeared in both Teen Mom OG and Ex On The Beach in 2018. He recently returned to The Challenge last year, which wasn't unsurprising given the positive response he received from fans.

Thanks to Wharton's appearances in multiple reality television shows, he's cultivated a big fanbase online. The 31-year-old was most successful on The Challenge, hence him starring in several seasons. Wharton, having been on the show many times, is clearly not afraid of physical challenges.

However, his biggest physical challenge to date will come later this month, at the Social Gloves 2 event. There, Wharton is set to make his boxing debut against fellow reality television star Chase Demoor.

Has Cory Wharton ever boxed before?

Cory Wharton's fight against Chase Demoor later this month will be his boxing debut—there's not much proof that he's boxed before this current training camp, either.

The 31-year-old hasn't discussed any sort of formal boxing training in the past. Furthermore, there are no videos of him training with mits or on a heavy bag online. There are, however, clips of him showcasing his incredible shape ahead of his first boxing match later this month.

The battle between Wharton and Demoor is one of the most intriguing bouts on the card. While the reality stars are primarily entertainment figures, they're both in excellent condition. Wharton is no stranger to physical activity based off of his performances in various physically-demanding challenges.

Demoor, on the other hand, is a former professional American football player. Like Wharton, the retired athlete doesn't have much meaningful boxing experience. The lack of experience will likely be obvious when they step into the ring at the Crypto Center in Los Angeles.

