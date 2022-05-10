Cutman shows what equipment he brings into the boxing ring

One of the most important, and potentially overlooked, jobs in boxing is that of the cutman. Mike Bazzel and Jacob 'Stitch' Duran are two of the best cutmen in the business.

TopRank recently released a docushort on YouTube, breaking down some of the secrets behind the little-known art. During a boxing match, cutmen often have just seconds to address a wound. In the video, Bazzel and Duran talk about the lengthy preparations that go into ensuring that they can do so effectively in such a short period. They also reveal what they carry into the ring with them.

Bazzel said:

"We have to use what's legally allowed, medicine-wise, and that's Adrenaline, the ratio is 1/1000."

Duran added:

"It is a vessel constrictor. So, you apply it on the cut and for the most part it closes up the vessels. That's what we use on the swab."

Bazzel and Duran both said that they use vaseline to create a film that minimizes the abrasiveness of punches. They also use ice packs and a metal tool which reduces swelling.

Check out the full video about boxing cutmen here:

The boxing cutman who saved Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury once sent a cash gift to a cutman, Jorge Capetillo, for the work he did to prevent a fight from being stopped.

If a fighter is cut too badly in a boxing match, the ring doctor can stop the fight. In his fight with Otto Wallin, Fury ended up with a serious cut above his right eye in the third round. Fury's cutman managed to stop the cut from bleeding profusely, allowing him the opportunity to win the fight on points. Had a less experienced operator been in the ring, Fury would likely have lost the bout.

Capetillo said:

"Fury was winning round by round so I kept it clean and the doctor and the ref looked at it and it was OK, but it was the worst cut I have seen."

Following his victory over Wallin, Fury stepped into the ring with Deontay Wilder and claimed the WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Titles.

Edited by John Cunningham