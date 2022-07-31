"I'm going to take this fight seriously" - Deji admits he's taken previous opponents lightly heading into Fousey bout

Deji has insisted that he's taking his comeback fight against Fousey seriously.

'Tank' is set to return to the boxing ring next month on the undercard of KSI vs. Alex Wassabi. The bout is slated to be the Brit's first contest as a professional boxer, as he faces off against Fousey at The O2 arena in London, England.

Both men are looking to score their first win as boxers. In their previous outings as amateurs, they've gone a combined 0-4. The Brit has suffered losses to Jake Paul, Vinnie Hacker, and Wassabi. Meanwhile, Fousey lost his sole amateur bout to Slim Albaher.

On the Watford native's end of things, he believes that his previous attitude has led to those defeats. In his virtual press conference with his opponent earlier today, Deji admitted that underestimating his opponents has led to his current amateur boxing record.

However, he's not taking his next foe lightly. 'Tank' stated that he's taking his return seriously and is ready for war.

"I'm going to take this fight seriously, 100%. I never understimated Fousey. In the past, yeah I did underestimate some of my opponents. But, I'm not underestimating Fousey. I know he's going to bring his A-game, so it's going to be good."

Watch the virtual press conference below:

Deji discusses why he is returning to the ring

Following Deji's recent loss, many fans told the YouTube star to retire.

That's not completely unwarranted or suprising, with 'Tank' 0-3 as an amateur. Furthermore, he's taken a lot of damage in two of those bouts, having been knocked out by Jake Paul and Vinnie Hacker.

Despite many fans and even his own brother, KSI, telling him it's likely time to stop boxing, the Brit has decided against that. In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Deji revealed why he's continuing to box despite his poor record.

In the video, the YouTuber stated that he's continuing to box because he loves the sport. He also said that this journey and fight with Fousey is solely for him, and to redeem himself for his past losses.

"I know I said I wasn't going to fight again, but I just love this sport. I don't give up, I just can't do it. It's me, I'm doing this for myself. I don't really care if people are like, 'Don't fight again.' I want to fight again, so I'm doing it."

Watch the video below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far