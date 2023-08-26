"Damn that Uppercut" - Unusual ending to Oleksandr Usyk vs Deontay Wilder simulation in the video game 'Undisputed' has fans rolling in laughter

A video clip of the boxing game 'Undisputed' went viral online, showing Deontay Wilder punching Oleksandr Usyk out of the ring. A clip of the beta testing of the game was posted on X by Online Boxing editor Michael Benson, which drew hilarious responses from fans.

"Damn that Uppercut."

"Nice, but wilder doesn’t have an uppercut? And definitely not a left hook."

"If Wilder landed a perfect punch this isn't out of the ordinary hahaha."

"Games been in beta mode for five years."

In the video, Deontay Wilder totally outshines Oleksandr Usyk by unleashing a barrage of powerful left hooks on him. Usyk is stunned and ultimately starts to fall to the mat. Before he can hit the canvas, Wilder throws an uppercut sending Usyk flying out of the ring over the ropes.

Derek Chisora excited for Daniel Dubois, predicts a knockout in his bout against Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk is scheduled to defend his WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles against Daniel Dubois in Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland. Usyk's former foe Derek Chirosa predicts a knockout in the upcoming bout. He also expressed a lot of excitement for the challenger, Daniel Dubois.

Usyk and Chisora clashed against each other after Usyk decided to move up from cruiserweight. The bout took place on October 31, 2020, at The SSE Arena, where Usyk defeated Chisora via unanimous decision in a closely fought contest. Speaking about Usyk vs. Dubois to Boxing King Media, Chisora didn't name a winner but made this comment:

“Somebody is getting knocked out.”

Watch the video below (2:00):