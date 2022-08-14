"I used to go to his fights" - UFC president Dana White believes Oscar De La Hoya has done 'too much damage' to be friends again

Dana White appreciates Oscar De La Hoya's apology, but doesn't want to be friends.

The UFC president and head of Golden Boy Promotions has been at odds for years. Their feud dramatically escalated in 2018, when the latter decided to begin promoting MMA fights, starting with Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3.

In response, White poked fun at De La Hoya's battles with addiction.

Boxing Insider.com @BoxingInsider Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz pose with Oscar De La Hoya at the final #LiddellOrtiz3 Press conf Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz pose with Oscar De La Hoya at the final #LiddellOrtiz3 Press conf https://t.co/rrR9C53eCv

However, the saga between the two promoters took a turn last month. The former boxing champion revealed that he wanted to bury the hatchet with White and offered a public apology. The latter has now responded to that apology.

In a fan Q&A with GQ Sports, Dana White, 53, discussed Oscar De La Hoya's apology. He stated that he accepted the promoter's apology, however, he had no interest in being friends with him. White revealed that the two used to be close before their rivalry, but that won't happen again.

In the interview, White stated:

“I feel like De La Hoya’s apology was sincere, but there’s no way that he and I can ever be friends again. He and I were actually friends. I used to go to his fights. I used to watch his fights, I used to promote his fights. That guy did way too much damage for us to ever be friends again. I appreciate his apology. I get it. We’re cool, but we’re never going to be that cool.”

Watch Dana White's comments below:

Does Dana White promote boxing?

Dana White is currently the promoter of the largest MMA organization in the world, and he's shown an interest in promoting boxing as well.

In August 2017, White co-promoted one of the biggest boxing matches ever between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor. Following the massive collision, White trademarked the term 'Zuffa Boxing' and stated that he wanted to make a splash in the business.

He quickly made good on that vow as he helped co-promote Roy Jones Jr.'s final bout against Scott Sigmon in February 2018. The bout was broadcast on UFC Fight Pass, as the promotion added select boxing matches to the service.

danawhite @danawhite Roy Jones Jr's final boxing match tomorrow night LIVE on @UFCFightPass at 8:30pm ET! Roy Jones Jr's final boxing match tomorrow night LIVE on @UFCFightPass at 8:30pm ET! https://t.co/DdvYL5rVwG

However, that was the last major time that White has assisted in promoting a boxing match. Over the last few years, he's blased the sport and stated that it would be impossible to work in and promote.

Similar to White, De La Hoya has given up on promoting MMA.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh