Watch: Dana White meets Manny Pacquiao Jr. after his second amateur win 

Manny Pacquiao Jr. took his second amateur fight against Jonathan Barajas on May 12, 2022 at the Montabello Country Club for Tom Loeffler's Hollywood Fight Nights in Montabello, California.

Following his fight, the son of the legendary Manny Pacquiao got to meet UFC President Dana White.

After three rounds of his bout, the 21-year-old boxer was given a decision win over Barajas. He spoke with Fight Hype after his win and had this to say:

"I did better than my first one. I want to keep getting better. Hopefully each performance is better than the last one."

Catch his comments here:

Pacquiao Jr. was later asked how his fight went as he took a picture with White. The UFC President was interested in how the young boxer did and how many fights he had under his belt.

Though their interaction was brief, White clearly expressed an interest in seeing more from Pacquiao Jr. in the future.

His father, Manny Pacquaio, unfortunately could not be ringside for this event after losing in the presidential race in the Philippines.

Watch the full clip of him meeting Dana White here:

What's next for Manny Pacquiao Jr.

Manny Pacquiao Jr., the now 2-0 amateur boxer, seems to be gaining his footing as he earns his next second win.

His goal is to continue to get better with each matchup and ensure that he does better than his previous match.

Training out of Wild Card Boxing Club in Los Angeles, California, Pacquiao Jr. has famous coaches in his corner such as Marvin Somodio and the legendary Freddie Roach.

Somodio and Roach were also Manny Pacquiao Sr.'s coaches, and are now taking on the next generation of boxing royalty.

As of yet, there is no official announcement of when Manny Jr.'s next boxing bout will be. The young athlete is sure to have shown improvement in technique the next time fight fans see him.

Edited by John Cunningham