Watch: Manny Pacquiao Jr. favors Isaac Cruz to vanquish Ryan Garcia

In an interview with Fight Hype, Manny Pacquiao Jr. gave his opinion on Isaac Cruz vs. Ryan Garcia:

"If Ryan doesn't find a way to slow him down, I think Isaac is going to get him, for sure."

He was asked by Fight Hype if, based off of Garcia's last performance, Pacquiao Jr. felt Ryan could compete against Isaac. He had this to say:

"Ryan is longer and he's taller, and has the long jab. I think he needs to use his feet more against Isaac because that guy likes being right there. Ryan has to pop that jab and move around more."

Isaac Cruz has a record of 23-2-1, with 16 of those wins coming by way of knockout. The Mexican fighter, nicknamed 'Pitbull', stands at 5 foot 4 inches, with a reach of 63 inches. His two losses are from Gervonta Davis and Luis Miguel Montano.

Ryan Garcia is an undefeated fighter with a record of 22-0, with 18 KOs. Nicknamed The Flash, he is known for his quick combos, and stands at 5 foot 10 inches, with a reach of 70 inches.

If the two meet in the ring, it would be wise of Garcia to heed Manny Pacquiao Jr.'s advice and utilize his range.

Watch the full video here:

What's next for Manny Pacquiao Jr.?

Emmanuel Pacquiao Jr., son of the legendary 'PacMan', won his first amateur boxing match in San Diego in a packed gym to move to 1-0.

Pacquiao Jr. has his next fight set up for May 12, in which he will participate in a special amateur boxing bout. His fight will take place at the Montebello Country Club in California for Tom Loeffler's 360 Promotions.

His father, Manny Pacquiao, announced the match on Instagram and captioned it:

"Here comes Manny Jr.!"

His opponent has yet to be announced, but if Manny Pacquiao Jr. utilizes the jab, head movement, and quick feet like he did in his first match, he should be able to pull out another win.

Edited by John Cunningham