Maxi Hughes wants to fight Ryan Garcia next

Ryan Garcia defeated Luke Campbell in January 2021 in arguably the first world-class performance of his career. He then took a hiatus until April of this year, when he stepped back into the ring with Emmanuel Tagoe in San Antonio, Texas. He beat Tagoe via unanimous decision after 12 rounds.

Garcia has not announced who he intends to face next. However, he took to social media to say that fans will not be disappointed by the selection.

"Don’t worry when I have concrete information on my next opponent I’ll make sure I let everyone who follows me know. It’s in the works and I’m sure you will be very pleased"

RYAN GARCIA @RyanGarcia 🏼🥊 Don’t worry when I have concrete information on my next opponent I’ll make sure I let everyone who follows me know. It’s in the works and I’m sure you will be very pleased🏼🥊 Don’t worry when I have concrete information on my next opponent I’ll make sure I let everyone who follows me know. It’s in the works and I’m sure you will be very pleased 👊🏼🥊

Maxi Hughes, the IBO Lightweight Champion, responded with a tweet of his own, saying that he was available to fight Garcia. His note was short and to the point:

"I'm available"

Would Ryan Garcia and Maxi Hughes be a good fight?

Maxi Hughes, a British fighter, has a record of 25-5-2. Ryan Garcia, of the United States, has a record of 22-0-0. Despite his losses, Hughes has been involved in a number of regional and world title fights and took two losses in a hard-fought trilogy against Martin Joseph Ward.

Ryan Garcia's record has benefited from the fight-selection of a well-managed prospect. His most difficult fight to date was against Luke Campbell in 2021. In the fight with Campbell, Garcia was knocked down early. However, he came back to put on a dominant performance and won the fight via technical knockout in the seventh round.

One of Hughes' toughest fights was with Liam Walsh in 2019. He lost the bout via unanimous decision. He returned to the ring three months later and beat Kris Pilkington in a four-round bout. He has taken five fights since, winning all of them, including a 2022 bout with Liam Walsh's twin brother, Ryan.

Ryan Garcia's most impressive performance - Campbell in 2021 - is certainly stronger than Maxi Hughes' best win. The bout would likely be a good contest between two high-level boxers in the lightweight division. Though Hughes is a strong boxer with a tight defensive guard, Garcia would likely have the edge in boxing ability and power.

Edited by Harvey Leonard