Daniel Dubois vs. Trevor Bryan time in 25 countries: USA, UK, Canada, India, Japan, and more

Daniel Dubois and Trevor Bryan will go head-to-head at the Casino Miami Jai Alai for the WBA (Regular) Heavyweight Championship tonight in Miami.

This will mark only the second time that 'Dynamite' Dubois will be fighting on US soil, and he'll be looking to earn his first world title at 24 years old. Defending champion Bryan is looking to extend his record to a perfect 23-0, putting both his title and undefeated streak on the line.

Despite being undefeated, Bryan is pegged as the underdog, with Dubois, who is coming off a first-round knockout against Joe Cusumano last year, tipped to take the title. A win tonight would mark a significant comeback for 'Dynamite' after he was stopped by British and Commonwealth Champion Joe Joyce in 2020.

The fight between Bryan and Daniel Dubois will have to live up to expectations of being a world title clash at heavyweight. The division known for it's hard-hitters is occupied by the likes of Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

Whoever walks out of tonight with the title will surely be looking at the result of the future rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua later this year.

Daniel Dubois vs. Trevor Bryan - Timings

The following listing provides the timings for Daniel Dubois vs. Trevor Bryan, a fight promoted by the legendary Don King, in 25 different countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

USA - 8 PM (ET), June 4

UK - 1 AM, June 5

Canada - 8 PM, June 4

India - 5:30 AM, June 5

Japan - 9 AM, June 5

China - 8 AM, June 5

Italy - 2 AM, June 5

Mexico - 7 PM, June 4

France - 2 AM, June 5

Russia - 3 AM, June 5

Denmark - 2 AM, June 5

Finland - 3 AM, June 5

Egypt - 2 AM, June 5

Saudi Arabia - 3 AM, June 5

Brazil - 9 PM, June 4

Argentina - 9 PM, June 4

Pakistan 5 AM, June 5

South Korea - 9 AM, June 5

North Korea - 9 AM, June 5

Bangladesh - 6 AM, June 5

Portugal - 1 AM, June 5

Scotland - 1 AM, June 5

Australia - 10 AM, June 5

Hong Kong - 8 AM, June 5

Singapore - 8 AM, June 5

Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 @BTSportBoxing



Don King with the lowdown on tonight's Miami clash...



| BT Sport 1 HD, 11pm Respect for Dubois, to bringing in Larry Holmes for Trevor Bryan!Don King with the lowdown on tonight's Miami clash... #BryanDubois | BT Sport 1 HD, 11pm Respect for Dubois, to bringing in Larry Holmes for Trevor Bryan!Don King with the lowdown on tonight's Miami clash...#BryanDubois | BT Sport 1 HD, 11pm https://t.co/juouQpYteW

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far