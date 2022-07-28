Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr. - who is a better knockout artist

Danny Garcia is set to take on Jose Benavidez Jr. in a 12-round super welterweight bout this weekend at the Barclays Center in New York. Ahead of the highly anticipated bout, we will compare the statistics of the two fighters in an attempt to find out who is a bigger knockout threat.

Danny Garcia has a pro-boxing record of 36-3 and out of those 36 wins, 21 have come by way of knockout. On the flipside, Jose Benavidez Jr. has a record of 27-1-1 and out of the 27 wins, 18 have come by way of knockout for the 30-year-old.

If we were to compare the knockout percentages of the two fighters, Jose Benavidez Jr. emerges as the victor. The 30-year-old has a 66.6% knockout rate in his victories, while 'Swift' has a knockout percentage of 58.3%.

It is safe to say that on paper, Jose Benavidez Jr. has a considerable advantage over Danny Garcia.

Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr. odds

'Swift' has the opportunity to get his hand raised this weekend in his bout against Jose Benavidez Jr. It is worth noting that Garcia is moving up in weight to fight the 30-year-old in the 154lb division in an attempt to pursue yet another title.

Currently, the aggregated odds are as follows:

Garcia to win: 1/2

Benavidez Jr to win: 2/1

Draw: 19/1

Source: GiveMeSport

Both fighters are going into the fight with results worth forgetting. Garcia lost his last fight to Errol Spence Jr. back in 2020 while Benavidez suffered one loss and one draw in his previous two fights.

The fight will be a litmus test for both fighters as Jose Benavidez Jr. hasn't faced a challenge like Garcia. On the flipside, 'Swift' will be fighting for the first time in two years, and "ring rust" might come into play.

Both combatants possess the ability to knock each other out, so it's likely that the fighter with the better technique will end up winning. There's a lot at stake for both and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top at the Barclays Center.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far