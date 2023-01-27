David Benavidez gives his prediction for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

Former super-middleweight champion David Benavidez has given his prediction for a fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury.

It is worth noting that the fight between 'The Problem Child' and Tommy Fury has not been announced as of yet. Moreover, the fight has already fallen apart twice since being announced in the past. However, both parties are working behind the scenes to make the fight happen for the third time. From the looks of it, the fight could be announced anytime now.

Speaking about the same during an interview with ES News, David Benavidez suggested that 'The Problem Child' has been working harder than Tommy Fury. While giving his prediction for the fight, Benavidez further claimed that Paul would knock Fury out within two rounds. He said:

"I think Jake Paul knocks him [Tommy Fury] out in the second round. Yeah, you know Paul has been working little bit harder and what wins overall is hardwork and if you see Tommy Fury's career compared to Jake Paul, Jake Paul I mean a lot of people would say what they want to but he's been working."

Watch David Benavidez give his prediction for Paul vs. Fury below:

Tommy Fury claims Jake Paul cannot get underneath his skin

'The Problem Child' is known for his trash talk in the build-up to his fights in an attempt to get underneath the skin of his opponents. However, Tommy Fury, who will potentially be going up against Paul, does not seem to be worried about that.

During a recent appearance on the Disrupters Podcast, 'TNT' expressed his thoughts on Paul's mind games. On the podcast, Tommy Fury suggested that although he wants to shut 'The Problem Child' up, there's nothing his future opponent could do to get underneath his skin. He said:

"There is [a part of me that wants to shut him up] but he doesn't get underneath my skin like that. He can't get underneath my skin because I know what he's doing. He's a whizz on social media, he's made a living off being an idiot, arrogant and calling people out. It is what it is but he can't get underneath my skin."

Watch the podcast below:

