Tommy Fury isn't too worried about dealing with Jake Paul's trash-talking over the next month.

'TNT' and 'The Problem Child' have long been at odds, despite the fact that they've never fought in the ring. Granted, that's not due to a lack of effort, as they've been booked on two prior occasions, with both attempts falling through.

For his part, the Brit bares some responsibility for both fight cancelations. Their first December 2021 date was canceled due to Fury breaking a rib. The follow-up booking for last August was also scrapped due to his brother Tyson Fury having an association with Irish mobster Daniel Kinahan.

As a result, both Fury brothers have been barred from entering the United States. The problem hasn't been resolved either. Tommy Fury is expected to face Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia next month. However, the fight is yet to be confirmed.

Whenever it is confirmed, there's surely a lot of ammunition the YouTuber will have for trash-talking. Nonetheless, Fury isn't worried, as he revealed in a recent interview with the Disrupters Podcast.

There, the light-heavyweight prospect stated that he views the fight with Paul as a business opportunity and won't be caught up in trash talk. Fury stated:

"There is [a part of me that wants to shut him up] but he doesn't get underneath my skin like that. He can't get underneath my skin because I know what he's doing. He's a whizz on social media, he's made a living off being an idiot, arrogant and calling people out. It is what it is but he can't get underneath my skin."

See his comments below (5:40):

Jake Paul seemingly takes a shot at Tommy Fury

Jake Paul is seemingly a bit tired of waiting for Tommy Fury.

'The Problem Child' has been out of action since his decision victory over Anderson Silva last October. Following the win, again, talks arose between himself and 'TNT'.

Over the last few months, the YouTuber has been linked to matchups with Andrew Tate, Mike Perry, and more. However, it's long been expected that Tommy Fury will be his most likely returning opponent.

Weeks ago, it was confirmed that the two men were expected to fight next, with Saudi Arabia being the location. Despite reports coming out a week ago with Tyson Fury even confirming the fight is on, there's yet to be an announcement.

Due to this, fans have wondered if the fight is on. In response, Jake Paul had fun with the subject on Twitter, seemingly hinting that Fury wouldn't fight him due to his child being born soon.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Hold your horses. The man’s having a baby. Hold your horses. The man’s having a baby.

Poll : 0 votes