“To be the best in the world” - David Benavidez open to face Jermall Charlo, Caleb Plant, and David Morrell to get to Canelo Alvarez

David Benavidez is willing to take on some of the biggest names in his division to earn the right to face Canelo Alvarez in a mega-fight.

The two-time Middleweight Champion is set to take on David Lemieux this weekend for the Interim WBC Super Middleweight Championship. The winner will be in a great position to set up a match against Alvarez, who is currently the Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion.

Interestingly, the undefeated Benavidez revealed he is open to taking the long road before he faces the Mexican superstar. In an interview over Showtime’s The Last Stand, the 25-year-old enumerated the fighters that he is open to facing before meeting Alvarez in the squared circle.

“I wanna fight all these fighters to get the most experience I can to fight Canelo Alvarez. I have been saying that. I still have no problem doing that. I’m open to fighting all these fighters. I feel like the more experience I get, the better fighter I [become] and the more I evolve. So I have no problem fighting Jermall Charlo, Caleb Plant, David Morrell, all these guys. I feel like I’ll fight them anyways to be the top dog that I wanna be, to be the best in the world.”

Watch David Benavidez’s full interview:

David Benavidez vs. David Lemieux

Benavidez (25-0, 22 KOs) will be headlining on Showtime this weekend against former IBF Middleweight Champion David Lemieux (43-4, 36 KOs) in a battle for the Interim WBC Super Middleweight Title.

The two will face off at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, the home state of Benavidez.

‘Red Flag’, a former two-time WBC 168-pound Champion, fought twice last year and won both outings via technical knockouts. In March 2021, he stopped Ronald Ellis in the 11th round. Eight months later, the 25-year-old dispatched Kyrone Davis in seven rounds.

Watch the full fight highlights of David Benavidez vs. Ronald Ellis:

Meanwhile, Lemieux has been a professional for 15 years. ‘The Demolisher’ held the IBF Middleweight Championship in 2015. He is also coming off two TKO victories, against Francy Ntetu in 2020 and David Zegarra in 2021.

The winner of the Benavidez vs. Lemieux fight will likely be elevated to WBC 168-lb Champion status soon if Canelo Alvarez continues to fight at 175 pounds, where he is looking to avenge his second professional loss against Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol.

