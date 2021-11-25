"You can't keep running!"- WBO middleweight king Demetrius Andrade petitions the WBC for a mandatory unification fight against 160-pound champ Jermall Charlo

After securing a statement win over Jason Quigley this past week, Demetrius Andrade has his eyes set on Jermall Charlo next.

The only thing that raises question marks over the legitimacy of Andrade's 31-0 boxing record is the fact that his resume lacks some big names. However, he has always made himself available for challenges against the likes of Canelo Alvarez, Jaime Munguia and Jermall Charlo.

While his efforts have yielded no end results and he has not been able to fight any of them as of yet, that looks set to change in the near future.

Demetrius Andrade recently revealed that he has petitioned WBC to make him the mandatory challenger to fight Jermall Charlo. 'Boo Boo' took to Twitter to announce the news, writing:

"I directed my team to petition the @WBCBoxing to make me @FutureOfBoxing madatory. They have done this before with @KrusherKovalev and @VasylLomachenko and I've been told by many that @wbcmoro wants to see the best fighting the best. Let's go @FutureOfBoxing u can't keep running."

It is clear that Demetrius Andrade is ready to fight against the best. Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn, the promoter of Andrade, wrote to both the WBC and WBO to order this fight.

Jermall Charlo is the current WBC champion and he last fought back in June this year. The fight came against Juan Macias Montiel and saw him defend his WBC crown for the fifth time.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time Hearn has tried to make this fight happen. The Englishman had already tried to lure in Charlo by offering him big bucks to take the fight against Demetrius Andrade. In that instance, the offer was declined.

When can we expect to see Demetrius Andrade vs. Jermall Charlo?

As of now, only the initial steps to make this fight happen have been taken. Everything now depends on both controlling bodies to order a Demetrius Andrade vs. Jermall Charlo unification bout.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Eddie Hearn has declared that he's now written to both the WBC and WBO asking them to order the Jermall Charlo vs Demetrius Andrade unification fight by making Andrade mandatory for Charlo. Eddie Hearn has declared that he's now written to both the WBC and WBO asking them to order the Jermall Charlo vs Demetrius Andrade unification fight by making Andrade mandatory for Charlo. https://t.co/2jrvUPuvSF

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If the WBC and WBO agree to order the fight, then Charlo will have no choice but to step in the ring against Demetrius Andrade. The only way to avoid a mandatory fight for Jermall Charlo would be to vacate his belt.

Edited by Harvey Leonard