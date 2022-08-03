Deontay Wilder announces the First Annual Charity golf tournament to support the Prostate Cancer Foundation

Deontay Wilder has made an official announcement for his first ever charity golf tournament organized by his fiance Telli Swift's Boxing Wags Association.

'The Bronze Bomber' has been relatively quiet on social media since his loss to Tyson Fury in October last year. On Instagram, the former WBC Heavyweight Champion appeared in good spirits and had this to say:

"So I'm calling out all my golfers. Whether you're active, or non-active, I will be there along with a lot of active athletes and non-active athletes. Along with friends and family, so if you haven't registered, please go do so now... Thank you guys for your love and support and we will see you guys soon... Bomb Squad!"

Wilder's fiance Telli Swift runs the Boxing Wags Association, whose mission is to raise funds and deliver them to non-profits who support children, women and families as per their Instagram page. The event will be hosted on August 29th at Porter Valley Country Club (19216 Singing Hills Dr., Northridge, CA 91326) in Los Angeles, California. The event is hosted to bring more attention to prostate cancer.

Golfing is big among celebrities and athletes with the likes of Canelo Alvarez, Tom Brady, Stephen Curry, and many others playing several Pro-Am tournaments.

Deontay Wilder predicts Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk

Deontay Wilder gave his prediction for the rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk. 'AJ' is set to fight Usyk on August 20th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The pair will face off for the second time as Joshua looks to reclaim his titles from 'The Cat'.

Wilder had this to say about the matchup in an interview with ES News:

“I’m going with Usyk, man. I’m going with Usyk. A lot of people are. But you know what I mean, it’s boxing at the end of the day, so the world will see. But my pick is Usyk.”

