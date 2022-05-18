WATCH: Deontay Wilder spotted grooving on brother Marsellos Wilder's first song

Deontay Wilder's younger brother, Marsellos, has posted a video on his Instagram profile of him and his brother dancing to his first song. The younger Wilder brother has ventured into the music industry and has given fans a sneak peak at some of his talent.

Marsellos currently has a boxing record of 5-3 (with 2 KO's) as a pro, with wins over Tyler Vogel, Nicoy Clarke, Mark Sanchez, David Damore, and Ryan Williams.

Like his older brother, Marsellos Wilder does not currently have any fights scheduled since his last loss to Eric Abraham in March. A potential matchup for him could be Tommy Fury, the younger brother of the newly retired Tyson Fury, who also beat Deontay Wilder twice in their trilogy classic.

With an undefeated record of 8-0, including 4 KO's, to his name, the younger Fury, nicknamed 'TNT,' would be a good step up for Marsellos Wilder, should the two meet in the ring. Until then, the Wilder brothers will enjoy making music.

Next in line for Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder

It is greatly expected that Deontay Wilder will make an exciting return to the boxing ring sometime this year. There has not been an official date, though, for fans to look forward to yet.

'The Bronze Bomber' holds a record of 42-2-1 with 41 KO's to his name. He was named by the WBC as the number 1 contender for the heavyweight belt. Now that Tyson Fury has called it quits and retired, Wilder is in a prime position to fight for the vacant championship.

His only two losses came from Tyson Fury after their first fight in their trilogy resulted in a draw.

The next biggest heavyweight matchup is Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua. So, it is possible that Wilder will get the opportunity to challenge the winner of that bout.

Tyson Fury said in an interview with talkSPORT that he believes Wilder will be able to beat the winner of Usyk v. Joshua to become the heavyweight champion again.

Wilder hasn't fought since Fury knocked him out in their final fight of their trilogy. But if he returns later this year, it is very possible that he gets to make an immediate run for the belt.

