"I have put people in seizures and broke certain things" - Deontay Wilder opens up on his mental preparation ahead of facing Tyson Fury

In an interview with Kasich & Klepper, Deontay Wilder opened up about what his mindset was like ahead of facing Tyson Fury. He discussed the dangers of getting hit and how it can impact a fight and end the match, which is why a killer mindset is needed when stepping into to the ring:

"Either kill or be killed. You have to have that mindset going in because one little jab can damage you. Two jabs and the right hand can get you out of there. A right hand with me can, you know- I've put people in seizures and broke certain things."

Wilder went on to add how he can slip into that mindset so easily:

"The business of boxing is nothing to be played with. I'm a born warrior, I'm a born king, a born leader so it's not hard for me to get in that mentality of a warrior mindset. Either you have it or you don't."

Listen to his interview here:

Deontay Wilder's slim physique shocks fans

Deontay Wilder has returned to training and has revealed a trim physique. As he prepares for a return to the ring, fans have compared the difference in Wilder's appearance since they last saw him in the spotlight. During his trilogy fight with Tyson Fury, he bulked up to 238lbs of muscle.

A photo of him back in the gym has been circulating on the internet and fans have responded with concern about the weight loss.

Others have theorized that the weight loss is strategic and that his return could be against Oleksandr Usyk if he beats Anthony Joshua in their rematch. This weight loss could mean Wilder would potentially be more capable of matching Usyk's speed and endurance at a lighter size.

Wilder posted this video to his Instagram:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far