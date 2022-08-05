Watch: Francis Ngannou and Deontay Wilder meet in Las Vegas at UFC PI

Deontay Wilder and Francis Ngannou ran into each other while the former WBC Heavyweight Champion was training in what appeared to be the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas.

Deontay Wilder has not fought since his loss to Tyson Fury in October last year. 'The Bronze Bomber' broke his hand, got it operated on, and took a well-deserved break after dominating the heavyweight division for years.

Ahead of his rumored comeback, Deontay Wilder was spotted training with Badou Jack and fellow American heavyweight Michael Hunter. UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou happened to stop by when Wilder was training.

Ngannou posted a video of their interaction on Twitter. 'The Predator' called out to the former WBC Heavyweight Champion:

"Hey champ."

Wilder responded:

"What's up brother? Doing alright, Blessings, blessings, blessings, the pleasure's mine."

Ngannou then wished him a good training session, to which Wilder said:

"Trying to get back in the groove."

Wilder and Ngannou are two of the most explosive and strongest punchers boxing and MMA have ever seen.

Watch the video uploaded by Ngannou on Twitter:

Deontay Wilder announces his first Annual Charity Golf Tournament

Wilder was relatively quiet on social media during his break from boxing. However, the former heavyweight champion is getting back into the groove of things and has announced his first ever Charity Golf Tournament organized by his fiance's Boxing Wags Association. 'The Bronze Bomber' made the announcement on Instagram alongside Telli Swift and his daughter Kaori:

"So I'm calling out all my golfers. Whether you're active, or non-active, I will be there along with a lot of active athletes and non-active athletes. Along with friends and family, so if you haven't registered, please go do so now... Thank you guys for your love and support and we will see you guys soon... Bomb Squad!"

'The Bronze Bomber' is slowly getting back into the limelight as he prepares for a return to boxing. Following his loss to Tyson Fury, many fans speculated that the American would retire. However, Wilder said that he would return to the ring and remains one of the best heavyweights in a talent-packed division.

Take a look at the post by Wilder on Instagram:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far