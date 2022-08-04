"Anthony Joshua has got his legacy to think about" - Michael Bisping details what the British boxer should do to beat Oleksandr Usyk 

Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk is set to go down for the second time for the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles. Michael Bisping offered his opinion on the significance of the fight.

After Usyk won their first encounter, it will be the first bout for either of them with the same titles on the line but more at stake. On his YouTube channel, Bisping previewed the fight being held on August 20, 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia:

"The rematch is going down August 20th and it's a big fight. For Usyk, there's a lot at stake. For Anthony Joshua, there's a lot at stake. And I'm not talking about winning and losing the fight. Of course that is first and foremost in their mind. But outside of that, Anthony Joshua has got his legacy to think about. You know he did lose to Andy Ruiz, he got knocked out. He came back and got revenge and then he loses to Oleksandr Usyk."

It is the most turbulent period of Joshua's career as he has lost twice in his last four fights, once to Andy Ruiz and once to Oleksandr Usyk. He will be looking to bounce back from the same. Bisping tracked back to the first meeting between the two heavyweights and explained how Usyk got the victory against his fellow countryman:

"In the first fight, Usyk was just a better boxer. It's as simple as that. You know, Joshua is a big man, he's a great athlete. But when he went up against Oleksandr Usyk, you saw some flaws, you saw some of his limitations. He's a big guy, he's athletic, he's fast, he's quick, he's clearly very strong. But he's also kind of static, you know? He doesn't have the best movement, and he kind of has a limited attack. Usyk boxed the hell out of him, it was a boxing lesson."

Michael Bisping praises Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk

Michael Bisping had only words of appreciation for both the fighters as he concluded his analysis. Usyk scored a unanimous decision victory in the first fight and was comfortable against Joshua. Bisping expressed his admiration for Usyk's performance in the first fight, saying:

"Listen, I'm a Joshua fan. I'm English, for crying out loud! So I want AJ to win, but after watching that against Oleksandr Usyk, what Usyk did, I was so inspired as a fan, as somebody that understands the sport, understands the finer nuances, the footwork etc, the combinations, the shot selection. It is impossible not to look at that performance and say wow."

Bisping then praised Joshua's career and his accomplishments. The two-time heavyweight champion has left an indelible mark on the sport of boxing. As an English fan and fellow fighter, Bisping expressed pride as a countryman of Joshua.

However, he also warned him of the situation at hand and how critical it is for him to show up against Oleksandr Usyk:

"If Joshua wants to go down in history, as potentially, the best British fighter that we had and champion of the world, then he has to win this fight. But one has to think, if Joshua loses this fight, it's the end of the road. I mean, what more is he gonna do?"

