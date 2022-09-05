"We can get it on" - Deontay Wilder welcomes a potential fight against Andy Ruiz Jr. following his win over Luis Ortiz 

Deontay Wilder is open to a potential fight against Andy Ruiz Jr. next year.

'The Bronze Bomber' recently announced his return to the ring exactly a year after his loss to Tyson Fury in their trilogy fight. After recovering from a broken hand on which doctors operated, he is now ready to fight again as he takes on his former sparring partner Robert Helenius on October 15 at the Barclays Center.

Andy Ruiz Jr. secured an impressive win over heavyweight veteran Luis Ortiz tonight after knocking his opponent down three times to secure a unanimous decision victory. Following his fight, Ruiz Jr. called out Deontay Wilder. Michael Benson reported Wilder's response via Twitter:

"Deontay Wilder's back, we're always looking for great, exciting fights. If that's what lies up next, I've gotta handle business, but after that we can get it on."

Wilder will look to secure his first win in over two years against Robert Helenius. Following that, he will look to take another shot at the title after fighting a few more top contenders. A fight against Andy Ruiz Jr. would make sense for both the fighters. For 'The Bronze Bomber' it would be a great fight to test himself against one of the best in the division.

For 'The Destroyer', on the other hand, it is a chance to prove himself against one of the most dominant champions the division has seen.

Andy Ruiz Jr. is confident he can make the fight against Deontay Wilder happen

Andy Ruiz Jr. has made his intentions of wanting to fight Deontay Wilder known for a long time. Following his win over Luis Ortiz, he took the opportunity to call out Wilder on live TV.

He spoke about how the fight would be easy to make since they both fight in the same organization. Michael Benson reported the news on Twitter:

"God willing he wins in October. We're in the same organisation. I wanna thank Al Haymon. We can make this fight happen and let's do it, let's get it on."

If Wilder wins against Robert Helenius on October 15 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Ruiz will look to fight the former WBC Heavyweight Champion.

