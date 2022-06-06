"My passion" - Deontay Wilder is set to release his first song 'Everytime' on June 19th

Deontay Wilder has revealed his latest endeavor. 'The Bronze Bomber' is venturing into the music industry and plans to release his new song on 19th June. The song features his younger brother Marsellos Wilder who is a boxer and an artist himself.

Wilder announced the track via Instagram:

"I wanted to feel good this summer while relaxing doing the things I love and listening to some good ole Vibing Music. I knew just what I wanted so I created it. The mind is a very powerful tool when used correctly. I’m sharing with you my passion and gift I hope you enjoy it. I present to you Everytime Ft. My brother @wilderworld2."

The song is set to release on 19th June and a preview of the song will be available on June 10th. Deontay Wilder has also revealed that the song will be available on all major platforms. Although fans are excited for this new chapter in the former World Champion's life, this was not the announcement they were waiting for.

'The Bronze Bomber' has not fought since his loss to Tyson Fury. Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury fought each other in their trilogy fight in October last year, and since then Wilder has not fought again. Fans are waiting for his next fight announcement.

Take a look at his Instagram post below:

Deontay Wilder talks about the state of boxing after announcing his return

Deontay Wilder has revealed that he will return to boxing amidst retirement rumors. 'The Bronze Bomber' fractured his hand following his trilogy fight against Fury and had to undergo surgery. Wilder was inactive on social media and fans started speculating whether he would announce his retirement.

In a recent interview with Blue Blood Sports TV, he spoke about why he is returning:

"One thing about boxing that I've proved is that boxing thrives off of excitement, but the excitement of an American champion. Once that dies, so does boxing."

Wilder is the former WBC World Heavyweight Champion and will look to win his titles back. When he returns to the ring, he has a number of options for his comeback fight. The heavyweight division is full of promising young talent and veterans looking for their big fight.

With so many options to choose from, fans are left wondering if the 36-year-old will have a tune-up fight before fighting a big name.

Take a look at the tweet by DAZN Boxing:

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing Is Deontay Wilder taking shots at Tyson Fury? Is Deontay Wilder taking shots at Tyson Fury? 👀 https://t.co/u3ypfABsyk

