"We have to go seek these things ourselves" - Deontay Wilder's financial advice could have prevented Mike Tyson from going broke

Deontay Wilder has commented on the financial struggles of a fighter post his career. During a recent appearance on the KASICH & KLEPPER podcast, 'The Bronze Bomber' talked about the importance of making wise investments outside the realm of boxing in order to be financially stable and how a fighter has to figure out this path on his own. He said:

"As fighters, we have to go seek these things for ourselves, they don't come to us. We have to go discover and find everything on our own. And sometimes you know, you see most fighters come out of rural areas, they don't really know this business mindset, all they know is I need money, I need it fast."

'The Bronze Bomber' added:

"If you are a man that has done the right thing, had a plan and been able to take that money and invest that money, it's easy to retire and that's what I have done."

Boxing legend Mike Tyson struggled with the same issues that Deontay Wilder highlighted. 'Iron Mike' earned a fortune of nearly $300 million but managed to blow it all and failed to make any sort of investments.

Moreover, he was in debt of nearly $40 million and had no option but to file for bankruptcy in 2003. It's safe to say that if Tyson had made some wise financial decisions, the situation could have turned out a lot different.

Deontay Wilder has slimmed down ahead of a potential return

'The Bronze Bomber' has been out of the boxing ring since his trilogy fight against Tyson Fury last year. Now, nearly a year later, Wilder has returned to training ahead of a potential return to the squared circle.

Interestingly, it looks like Deontay Wilder has slimmed down considerably since his last appearance. In the build-up to his trilogy bout against 'The Gypsy King', Wilder bulked up to 238 lbs.

Taking note of the same, fans have raised their concerns about Wilder's weight loss. However, some have even considered this a strategic move for his potential fight against Oleksandr Usyk if he manages to beat Anthony Joshua again.

That said, it is unclear as to why Wilder has lost weight and it will be interesting to see if the move turns out to be beneficial for him or not.

