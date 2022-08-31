VIDEO: Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder shows golfing skills at the WAGS charity 

Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is known for his ability to knock people out with his vicious right hand. One of his skills, which seems relatively unknown, happens to be golfing. 'The Bronze Bomber' recently participated in a celebrity golf game organized by Boxing Wags Association, which helped raise money for those with prostate cancer.

Boxing Wags Association is an organization formed by the wives and girlfriends of retired and active boxers. The association regularly undertakes such philanthropic endeavors to help those in need across the United States.

The event was their first annual celebrity golfing endeavor. It was attended by many notable personalities across various industries, including TY Dolla Sign, Brandon Marshall, Mike Hill, and James Keith, amongst many others.

Watch Wilder showcasing his golfing skills below:

Wilder's appearance at the charity golf game came just over a month before his return to the boxing ring. 'The Bronze Bomber' hasn't fought since last year following his defeat to Tyson Fury. However, the former heavyweight champion is set to return against Robert Helenius on October 15.

Interestingly, his upcoming opponent Robert Helenius has been around Wilder's camp several times. The two have trained and sparred together as well. That said, 'The Bronze Bomber' will be motivated to fall back to winning ways after suffering back-to-back defeats at the hands of Tyson Fury.

Deontay Wilder talks about retiring from boxing

'The Bronze Bomber' has revealed his retirement plans ahead of his highly anticipated return to the squared circle. As mentioned earlier, Wilder will take on his former sparring partner Robert Helenius on October 15 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

During a recent interview with ES News, Deontay Wilder spoke about when he'd hang up his gloves. While suggesting that he only has three years left until he turns 40, the former heavyweight champion stated that retirement would most likely come somewhere in his forties:

"Three more years. See, I never say anything about retirement, that I was gonna retire. You know it's always been, I thought I'd see what we're going to do all this and that, but I never said I would... I just live my life and mind my own business."

Deontay Wilder added:

"But I'm officially telling you here, you know what I mean, this is exclusive. I've only got three years to 40. Maybe in the mid, maybe in the end of 40, but 40 that's going to be it."

Watch Wilder's full interview with ES News below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Avinash Tewari