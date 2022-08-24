Watch: Deontay Wilder shows monstrous punching power ahead of his boxing return against Robert Helenius 

Deontay Wilder hasn't lost any power during his time away from the ring, it appears.

'The Bronze Bomber' has been absent from the sport of boxing since his knockout loss to Tyson Fury in their October 2021 trilogy matchup. The bout was Wilder's second straight loss and second straight knockout at the hands of 'The Gypsy King.'

Following the defeat, the 36-year-old publicly stated that maybe it's time for him to hang up his gloves. After all, Wilder was approaching his 40s and had already earned ten title defenses. He had also knocked out the likes of Luis Ortiz, Siarhei Liakhovich, Bermane Stiverne, and more.

However, earlier this summer, the former WBC heavyweight champion stated that he would return to the boxing ring later this year. He's since been inserted into a matchup with top contender Robert Helenius. The 38-year-old Helenius is coming off a pair of knockouts over fellow contender Adam Kownacki.

Ahead of his return, many have questioned Wilder. The questions are mostly in regards to his mental state after the brutal knockouts, how he'll respond to the damage and whether he can evolve as a fighter.

Those questions likely won't be answered until he steps into the ring on October 15. However, we've learned that his power hasn't faded away. In a video posted by boxing journalist Michael Benson, Wilder was seen training with trainer Malik Scott.

In the video, the former champion looks as quick and powerful as ever. Ahead of his return, the 36-year-old looks in great shape.

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius: Betting Odds

Deontay Wilder is currently the favorite to defeat Robert Helenius on his return.

The heavyweight matchup is expected to be one of the biggest fights of the year. Furthermore, whoever wins would easily glide into the heavyweight title picture.

Oddsmakers have put the former heavyweight champion at -700 to score a victory. Meanwhile, Helenius sits at +440 as a colossal underdog.

While the odds might be a bit wide, they echo the faith everyone has in Wilder's otherworldly knockout power. If Wilder returns to the form that he had prior to his losses to 'The Gypsy King,' he should walk through Helenius.

