Deontay Wilder hopped on the Trill Boxing Talk Podcast to discuss his plans for 2023 and named newly made free agent Francis Ngannou among those plans.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ revealed that he met with Francis Ngannou sometime last year at the UFC Performance institute, where the boxer was training for his upcoming fight. The former WBC Heavyweight Champion even revealed that Dana White himself was discussing the possibility of a fight between the two heavyweight champions with him.

Wilder said this on the podcast:

“I know he’s doing his own thing and I’m proud of him for following his heart, doing what he feel."

The heavyweight boxer even said that he’s open to a two-fight deal, that would consist of a boxing and MMA match with Ngannou:

“I even thought about this idea though, let’s make it a two-fight deal. Everybody always come to boxing, let’s do this, you come to my house, I’ll come to yours. A true tea party, I love the idea”.

Mike Tyson says Deontay Wilder should fight Anthony Joshua now

The fight between Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua has been brewing since ‘AJ’ became a world champion back in 2016. Since then, both fighters have been dethroned as champions, but the fight is still at the top of the heavyweight rankings. Fans worldwide would tune into a heavyweight UK vs. USA showdown like Lennox Lewis vs. Mike Tyson.

In fact, ‘Iron Mike’ himself spoke about the potential showdown on a recent edition of the Shay Shay Club podcast:

“I think Deontay Wilder should fight some other guys, He’ll do good, I just don’t want him to get discouraged."

When asked if the Anthony Joshua fight was good for Wilder, he added:

“I would love to see that fight, yes. They’re gonna be swinging, there won’t be much style, they’re going to be swinging”.

Deontay Wilder will face Andy Ruiz in a WBC Heavyweight Championship eliminator in early 2023, the winner will secure a championship fight. Anthony Joshua faces Jermaine Franklin on April 1st in London, England in his return fight. Both fighters will need to come through their own individual tests this year for a matchup to be discussed later in 2023.

