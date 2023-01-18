Mike Tyson makes prediction about 'Tank' Gervonta Davis' future

Mike Tyson believes that if Gervonta Davis continues boxing, he will go down as a legend like himself.

'Tank' is fresh off his clash with Hector Luis Garcia earlier this month on Showtime pay-per-view. Despite 'El Androide' being the current WBA Super Featherweight Champion, the bout was viewed as little more than a tune-up for Davis.

That's exactly what ended up happening on fight night. Luis Garcia was dominated by Davis as he wound up losing by a ninth-round stoppage. The Super Featherweight titleholder couldn't fight after eating a massive shot in the preceding round that resulted in his vision being compromised.

The purpose of the tune-up was to prepare Davis for a clash with Ryan Garcia. 'KingRy' and the WBA (Regular) Lightweight Champion are expected to fight on April 15 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Lightweight title bout is being viewed as a legacy-defining matchup for both, and Mike Tyson seems to view it the same way. 'Iron Mike' recently discussed Gervonta Davis and his future in an interview with TMZ Sports.

The heavyweight legend showered praise on Davis, stating:

"Tank is a great fighter, I do [think so]. He'll be a [legend] too if he keeps fighting."

Gervonta Davis discusses his future

Despite Mike Tyson believing that Gervonta Davis could become a legend if he continues fighting, it appears that his time may be running out.

The last few years have been kind of a mixed bag for 'Tank'. While he's continued to dominate in the ring as the WBA (Regular) Lightweight Champion, he has had numerous troubles outside the ring.

Over the last few years, Davis has been arrested several times. Currently, a hit-and-run indictment against Davis from March 2021 is threatening his possible clash with Ryan Garcia. If found guilty in two months' time, Davis could face up to seven years in prison.

Moreover, following his arrest in December over domestic violence allegations, Gervonta Davis teased that his time in boxing could be coming to a close. For those who've paid close attention to the champion, the comments didn't come as a shock.

In an interview with Morning Kombat in December, Davis admitted:

"I ain't really trying to be in this too much longer. So that's the answer right there for you. Once I get them guys out of there, I'm gone. I want to help people who are coming behind me. I feel that is more important. The future... It's something that is instilled in me."

