Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius– latest betting odds 

Deontay Wilder will be returning to the boxing ring this weekend against Robert Helenius after a hiatus of over a year. Interestingly, the Finnish boxer is also his former sparring partner.

Heading into the fight, Wilder has emerged as a massive favorite. As per the latest odds released via FanDuel Sportsbook, 'The Bronze Bomber' is a -850 favorite to win against Robert Helenius, who is a -510 underdog.

It's quite simple why the oddsmakers are favoring Wilder in a big way. 'The Bronze Bomber' is the most feared puncher in the division and Robert Helenius, who's on a three-fight winning streak, will have to pull off something special to secure a win over him come fight night. Wilder has stopped everyone he has faced in his professional career except Tyson Fury.

However, it is worth noting that Helenius is one of the top contenders in the heavyweight division as well and hasn't lost since 2019.

Wilder has suffered back-to-back defeats at the hands of Tyson Fury in his last two outings and will be looking forward to falling back into the win column. That said, it will be interesting to see if 'The Bronze Bomber' can secure an emphatic knockout victory against 'The Nordic Nightmare'.

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius: Full card and PPV details

The Wilder vs. Helenius fight isn't the only exciting fight on the card. Caleb Plant will also be returning to the boxing ring to take on Anthony Dirrell after nearly a year following his loss to Canelo Alvarez. Take a look at the fight card below:

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius; WBC heavyweight title eliminator

Caleb Planet vs. Anthony Dirrell; WBC super-middleweight title eliminator

Frank Sanchez vs. Carlos Negron; Heavyweight bout

Gary Antonio Russell vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez; Bantamweight bout

The event will be broadcast live on Fox Sports pay-per-view in the United States. Fans who wish to watch the event live from the comfort of their homes will need to shell out $74.99 to watch Deontay Wilder's return.

