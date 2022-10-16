Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius time in 25 countries: USA, UK, Canada, Japan, India, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and more 

Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius are set to collide tonight on Fox Sports pay-per-view.

'The Bronze Bomber' has been out of action for over a year, and he was last seen in his knockout loss to Tyson Fury in their trilogy bout. However, Wilder is now set to return tonight against his former training partner 'The Nordic Nightmare'.

The 38-year-old Helenius is currently riding a three-fight winning streak, including two upset knockout wins over Adam Kownacki. He will now look to make it three straight upset victories by defeating Deontay Wilder tonight.

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius - Timings

US:

The main event is expected to take place at 11:00 PM EST.

UK:

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius main event coverage will begin around 4:00 AM BST.

India:

The main event coverage in India will begin around 8:30 AM IST.

Mexico:

The main event coverage in Mexico will start around 10:00 PM local time.

Australia:

The main event coverage in Australia will start around 1:00 PM local time.

Japan:

The main event coverage in Japan will start around 12:00 PM local time.

China:

The main event coverage in China will begin around 11:00 AM local time.

Brazil:

Brazil's main event coverage will start at around 12:00 AM local time.

Argentina:

The main event coverage in Argentina will start at around 12:00 AM local time.

Spain:

The main event coverage in Spain will start at around 5:00 AM on Sunday.

Germany:

The main event coverage in Germany will start at around 5:00 AM local time.

Canada:

The main event coverage in Canada will start around 11:00 PM.

Russia:

The main event coverage in Russia will start at around 6:00 AM local time.

Scotland:

The main event coverage in Scotland will start at around 4:00 AM on Sunday.

Ireland:

The main event coverage in Ireland will start at around 4:00 AM local time.

Pakistan:

Pakistan's main event coverage will start at around 8:00 AM local time on Sunday.

Portugal:

The main event coverage in Portugal will start at around 4:00 AM local time.

New Zealand:

The main event coverage in New Zealand will start at around 3:00 PM on Sunday.

France:

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius main event coverage in France will start at around 4:00 AM local time.

Denmark:

The main event coverage in Denmark will start at around 5:00 AM on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia:

The main event coverage in Saudi Arabia will start at around 6:00 AM local time.

Bangladesh:

The main event coverage in Bangladesh will start at around 9:00 AM local time on Sunday.

Finland:

The main event coverage in Finland will start at around 6:00 AM local time.

Italy:

The main event coverage in Italy will start at around 5:00 AM local time on Sunday.

South Korea:

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius coverage in South Korea will begin at 11:00 AM local time.

