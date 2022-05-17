‘He’s doing great’ - WBC president bares Deontay Wilder will resume boxing career

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman recently revealed that Deontay Wilder will continue his boxing career.

The future of ‘The Bronze Bomber’ has been up in the air after falling to heavyweight rival Tyson Fury in their thrilling October 2021 trilogy fight. Since that defeat, the former WBC Heavyweight Champion has been publicly questioning his future.

Sulaiman, in an interview with Sky Sports, shed light on the future of the 36-year-old heavyweight superstar. According to talkSPORT’s Michael Bensonn, the WBC executive said:

“I spoke to him a couple of months ago, he is doing great and he is looking forward to resuming his boxing career.”

In his 45 professional fights, Wilder has only lost twice, all of which were handed to him by ‘The Gypsy King.’ He holds a record of 42-2-1 including an eye-popping 41 knockouts.

The Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury rivalry

Deontay Wilder held the WBC Heavyweight Championship from 2015 to 2020. He made 10 successful defenses before losing the title to Tyson Fury in February 2020.

His rivalry with Fury started in their first meeting in December 2018. Despite knocking down the British giant twice in that fight, Wilder only settled for a controversial draw.

Two years later, the two heavyweights met again inside the ring for a rematch. This time it was the American champion’s turn to meet the canvas twice. He ultimately lost the fight via seventh-round technical knockout when his trainer Mark Breland threw in the towel, losing his WBC Heavyweight Championship in the process.

Wilder immediately activated his rematch clause with their third bout initially being scheduled for July 2021. However, due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, the bout was postponed to October.

In the third and final bout of their memorable trilogy, Fury shook off the early damage and knockdowns to drop Wilder twice before finishing him via a violent knockout punch in the 11th round.

The thrilling back-and-forth was regarded as one of the greatest fights in heavyweight history. It was named the 2021 'Fight of the Year'.

