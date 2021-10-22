Watch: Tyson Fury sends classy message to Deontay Wilder on his birthday

Tyson Fury wished arch-rival Deontay Wilder a happy birthday by sharing a heartfelt message on Twitter.

In a video he posted, 'The Gypsy King' wished 'The Bronze Bomber' and his family the best of luck for their future endeavors.

"Happy Birthday @BronzeBomber all the best from your old pal The Gypsy King"

See Tyson Fury's birthday message to Wilder below:

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder were involved in one of the greatest boxing trilogies in history. Their first bout in December 2018 ended as a split draw, while WBC and lineal heavyweight champ Fury knocked out Wilder in the next two fights.

Their most recent encounter happened on October 9. Inside Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena, 'The Gypsy King' closed the trilogy with an 11th-round KO.

Tyson Fury is likely to defend his heavyweight belts against Dillian Whyte next

Interim WBC heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte was originally scheduled to square off against Otto Wallin on October 30. The winner of that fight was supposed to be Tyson Fury's next mandatory WBC challenger.

Whyte suffered a shoulder injury earlier this month and was ruled out of the bout. This could possibly leave Fury without an opponent for quite some time.

However, British promoter Eddie Hearn recently told iFL TV that 'The Villain' will most likely fight 'The Gypsy King' next.

"I would think Dillian Whyte's next fight will be Tyson Fury, but we'll have to see. I'm not ruling out the Otto Wallin fight, that's a fight that's at our discretion to reschedule... Dillian should be back early next year, hopefully against Tyson Fury." (h/t Michael Benson)

Watch Eddie Hearn in conversation with iFL TV below:

Renowned boxing editor Michael Benson stated a few days ago that the World Boxing Council would still give WBC and lineal heavyweight boxing world champion Tyson Fury an opportunity to agree a unification bout with WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO titleholder Oleksandr Usyk.

However, the biggest stumbling block is that both sides have to get the deal done within a month.

"WBC's exact ruling was that if Tyson Fury can't agree a fight with Oleksandr Usyk within 30 days, then he must defend vs 'interim' champion - Dillian Whyte still holds that belt and so, despite the Otto Wallin fight reportedly being off, looks set to still get his mandatory shot," tweeted Benson.

Fury (31-0-1) and Usyk (19-0) are both unbeaten in their professional boxing careers so far.

