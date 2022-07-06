Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas: Time, date, full card and how to watch

WBC featherweight champion Mark Magsayo (24-0, 16 KOs) will be defending his title for the first time this weekend. He will be taking on former 122-pound champion Rey Vargas (35-0, 22 KOs).

The Filipino titleholder shocked the world in January when he defeated longtime champion Gary Russell Jr. via majority decision. Now, ‘Magnifico’ looks to prove his upset win wasn’t a fluke.

Here’s everything you need to know about Magsayo vs. Vargas:

Where will the fight be?

The fight will be staged at the 64,000-capacity Alamodome Stadium in San Antonio, Texas, United States.

When will the fight be and how can I watch it?

The fight is slated to take place on Saturday, July 9 (Sunday, July 10 in India) with the main card scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET (6:30 a.m. IST).

Tickets to witness the action are on sale and can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork. Showtime will broadcast the fight in the US.

Full fight card

Main card:

Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas for the WBC featherweight title

Brandon Figueroa vs. Carlos Castro in a WBC featherweight title eliminator

Frank Martin vs. Ricardo Nunez; lightweight

Undercard:

Rashidi Ellis vs. Alberto Palmetta; welterweight

Ramon Cardenas vs. Michell Banquez; bantamweight

Mark Magsayo's camp confident he will beat Rey Vargas

Mark Magsayo’s team is confident they will defeat former super bantamweight champion Rey Vargas in their title fight this Sunday. MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons even predicted a late knockout for Magsayo. He told PhilBoxing.com:

“I don’t consider Vargas a puncher, and he’ll try to outbox Mark but Mark will cut him down. It’ll be a late knockout win for Mark, maybe in the 10th round. His work in the gym has been amazing. He’s stronger, his defense is tighter, his footwork is shiftier and his combinations are quicker.”

Magsayo has been under the tutelage of legendary trainer Freddie Roach and the coach's Filipino protege, Marvin Somodio, polishing his skills in order to negate the Mexican challenger’s reach advantage.

Vargas, 31, stands at 5-foot-10 with a 71-inch reach. The hard-hitting 24-year-old champ, on the other hand, stands at 5-foot-6 with a 67 and 1/2 inch reach.

